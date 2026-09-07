One Thing Simu Liu And Channing Tatum Had In Common When They Filmed Avengers Scenes Together

It’s been a while, but Simu Liu is finally about to reprise his role as Shang-Chi (in a live-action capacity) in the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday. Joe and Anthony Russo’s sprawling team-up film is set to bring together characters from different corners of the multiverse. With that, Liu’s character gets to rub shoulders with some interesting individuals, including Channing Tatum’s Gambit. Liu recently spoke about filming with Tatum and revealed one key element that they had in common amidst the shoot.

One of the most exciting scenes that’s teased in the Doomsday trailer is the fight between Shang-Chi and Gambit. The quick shots showed the two heroes manipulating their signature weapons – playing cards and enchanted rings – while coming to blows. While the two characters are shown to be at odds with each other (at least for a time), Liu and Tatum apparently got along just fine on set. The Jackpot! star recently spoke to Marvel Studios (as shared on Instagram) about working with Tatum and had some kind thoughts:

We had a lot of days. A lot of days [of] fight choreography, fight rehearsal. He’s just down. I knew he moved well, but then I saw him on the first day of our fight rehearsal, and I was like, ‘Oh, he really moves well.’ Forced me to bring my A-game. And, also, I think we’re both two people who don’t like to let the stunt doubles do it. Not every actor is like that but, when you have two actors that are, I think, as deeply committed to being in and kind of owning that physicality, that bodes well for the fight scenes.

It’s true that both Liu and Tatum are both actors committed to their craft, and I love the idea of them connecting over that while working on their upcoming 2026 movie release. And, as a fan, I also appreciate them wanting to do as many of their own stunts as possible. Liu is definitely correct in that not every actor is willing to do that, though several of their Marvel colleagues are of the same mentality. The general public has only seen a snippet of Tatum and Liu’s fight but, given their approaches, I think the entire sequence will be great.

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This upcoming Marvel movie marks an auspicious occasion for both Tatum and Liu. When it comes to the Barbie alum, his character hasn’t been seen on the big screen since his 2021 solo film. Liu has continued to field questions about Shang-Chi 2 but, at the same time, he’s been hyping up his Doomsday experience and dishing on getting to work with big names. Liu also says Shang-Chi will have matured a bit by the time he reappears in the film, and that certainly signifies the passage of time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Meanwhile, Tatum reprises Remy LaBeau/Gambit following his debut as the character in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, and he’s shared some BTS details, including his approach to that thick cajun accent this time around. He’ll be just one of the X-Men to factor into the narrative, as X-Men veterans like Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen and James Marsden are also in the mix.

I’m still very curious as to how the Russo Brothers are going to wrangle all these characters together to take down Doctor Doom, but I’m definitely eager to see how it happens. And, from a behind-the-scenes standpoint, I can also appreciate the amount of work that’s been put in by the cast and crew. Hopefully, Simu Liu and Channing Tatum’s shared desire to do their own stunts pays off in a big way.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18, and its follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars hits cinemas on December 1, 2027. In the meantime, catch up on MCU movies by streaming them with a Disney+ subscription.