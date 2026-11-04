Donald Trump Called Fox News’ Election Coverage Star ‘Dumb As A Rock’ As Results Rolled In

Tuesday, November 3, marked Election Day here in the United States and, with that, political news networks covered the various developments from the midterm elections. U.S. President Donald Trump was also following the live updates throughout yesterday and returned to social media to share messages. Trump also criticized the actual news coverage and, with that, he called out one of Fox News’ key analysts, Jessica Tarlov. POTUS specifically referred to Tarlov as being “dumb as a rock.”

Donald Trump called into Fox News on Tuesday to share his thoughts on the various election results throughout the evening. It was earlier in the day, however, that he took to Truth Social to share thoughts on the aforementioned political pundit. Tarlov (who joined Fox in 2017) co-hosts The Five around the early evening hours, and the show provided coverage ahead of the election results rolling in. Trump asserted that Tarlov’s presence was making it difficult for him to continue to watch the network’s coverage:

Watching the Pre-Election Results on FoxNews, but I can't stand Jessica Tarlov's voice — DUMB AS A ROCK, but it's the voice that gets me. Have to go somewhere else until that LOSER is off the air — I'll be back later! President DONALD J. TRUMP

(Image credit: NBC)

President Trump’s critiques of Fox News’ on-air talent didn’t stop with Tarlov either. During the night, the Commander-in-Chief also called out Bill de Blasio. During election night, De Blasio appeared on the network to provide analysis on the various political races. Trump returned to Truth Social and chastised the former mayor of New York City and accused him of “raving like a lunatic” on air. Trump’s message can be read in its entirety down below:

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Why does FoxNews have Bill de Blasio, the Worst Mayor in the History of New York City, on air, ranting and raving like a Lunatic? He left the City in disgrace, and the damage he caused was incalculable — It has never been the same, and now he’s telling us how to run America. FoxNews bears responsibility for these losses by constantly and consistently putting on the Dumocrat opposition, and worse. GOD BLESS AMERICA! President DONALD J. TRUMP

(Image credit: Fox News)

In the past, President Trump has been more complimentary of Fox News and its coverage. The last several years have also seen Trump featured on the network for both in-person and audio interviews. In 2018, network host Sean Hannity notably interviewed Trump, and it marked a ratings victory for Fox.

Trump’s comments about Fox come on the heels of him sharing his thoughts on talk show hosts like Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel, who’ve taken digs at him. Just weeks ago, Trump called Kimmel a “loser” for claiming that his rallies were seeing decreases in attendance. At this point, it’s even become a joke amongst talk show hosts like Meyers and John Oliver that Trump apparently dislikes Kimmel above all hosts.

Most recently, Trump also called out Bill Maher due to jokes that the HBO talk show host made about him on air. Trump’s comments came on the heels of Maher having dinner with him at the White House, and he referred to the host as a “complete and total loser” with a “low rated show.” That post – which covered other subject matter as well – came in at 1,323 words, making it the platform’s longest post ever. In the aftermath, Maher responded, saying, “He went off on me like Kelly Clarkson in a toy store.”

As of this writing, Jessica Tarlov has not responded to the comments made by Donald Trump. Bill de Blasio, however, did take to X to share his take on POTUS’ dissatisfaction with Fox News’ coverage and the elections. After noting several points, De Blasio said, “Don’t blame me or even Fox News… BLAME YOURSELF, DONALD”.