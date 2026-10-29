Sir Patrick Stewart, Star Trek And Marvel Legend, Has Died At 86

It's been a tough time to be a Star Trek fans, as a number of icons from the beloved franchise has passed away recently. Shortly following the death of Chekov actor Walter Koening, the iconic science-fiction community has lost another legend. Because unfortunately the great Sir Patrick Stewart has died at age 86.

This news is sure to shock the public, especially since Stewart talked about not retiring over the summer, and he's set to appear in the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday. His family issued a statement about this death on social media, which reads:

We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following. a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.

This is only part of a longer announcement, including encouraging the late actor's many fans to donate to the Johns Hopkins Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center Fund and Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Caregiver Resources. The comments is section is filled with comments from fans, sharing how much his legacy of work has meant to them.

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Later in announcement, more context was given for Sir Patrick Stewart's final days. It reads:

He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.

As shocking as Patrick Stewart's death might be this statement is sure to give some comfort to the fandom who followed his work on the stage and screen for decades. That's to say nothing of the family, friends, and colleagues that he leaves behind.

Tributes to the late actor are sure to start rolling in shortly, and the public will no doubt be looking forward to hearing from folks like Sir Ian McKellen, as the two stars of the X-Men movies had a long and beautiful friendship. Luckily we'll get to see them share the screen together yet again this December in Doomsday.

Indeed, Stewart's death does seem to add extra weight to The Russo Brothers' new Avengers movie. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were excited to see him get more MCU crossovers, following a brief but memorable cameo in Doctor Strange 2.

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Our thoughts are with Sir Patrick Stewart's friends, family, and fans during this difficult time. They can see his final film role when the late actor once again plays Professor X in Avengers: Doomsday, hitting theaters December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list.