Why Marvel Fans (And Me) Think Tom Holland’s Doomsday Appearance Just Got More Likely

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing, thanks to exciting new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans have a number of upcoming Marvel movies to look forward to, but the hype around Avengers: Doomsday is at a fever pitch. Folks are looking for any clues about what The Russo Brothers have up their sleeve, and there's a new reasons why fans (including me) think that Tom Holland's Spider-Man might end up having a surprise appearance.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is very limited, which is why moviegoers have been filling in the blanks with rumors and theories. The Doomsday cast list is a huge one, but Kevin Feige confirmed that more surprise appearances will be included as well. Merch for the movie has been rolling out, including a collaboration with Ray-Ban inspired by a number of heroes. Namely Captain America, Doctor Doom, Deadpool and (you guessed it) Spider-Man.

Some fans thought this might indicate that Deadpool is in Doomsday, and the concept of Spider-Man popping up seems even more likely. After all, Brand New Day and the next Avengers movie filmed at the time in Pinewood Studios in England. So it wouldn't take much more than some clever scheduling for Tom Holland to run over to the other end of the studio and shoot some footage as Peter Parker. Plus, he's one of the most popular characters in the entire shared universe.

(Image credit: Sony)

The credits scene from Spider-Man: Brand New Day seemed to tease the web slinger popping up in either Doomsday or its sequel Secret Wars. Specifically the latter, as it showed a Spider-Man being spotted in space. Still, the Spidey Ray-Bans have other moviegoers crossing their fingers that Tom Holland's beloved hero will get to join the forthcoming battle again Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day became the highest grossing movie of all time upon its release, so it's clear that folks are invested in Tom Holland's ongoing tenure as the web swinger. As such, it seems like a no-brainer that The Russos and Marvel would want him included in the shared universe's next big crossover moments. We'll just have to see whether or not this theory ends up coming to fruition.

Deadpool & Wolverine also broke records at the box office, so it's possible that Ray-Ban was simply releasing new Marvel merch based on its most popular characters. Although since Deadpool and Spider-Man haven't been officially confirmed for Doomsday yet, the new sunglasses have set the internet ablaze. Clearly the Marvel fandom is invested in the next Avengers movie, and it should be fascinating to see which characters actually appear.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Fingers crossed we see Spider-Man pop up throughout it mysterious runtime.