Did Jennifer Lopez And Brett Goldstein Take Their Office Romance Out Of The Office?

Celebrity couples have a way of fascinating the public; just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce or Tom Holland and Zendaya. Another A-lister who has made countless headlines over her personal life is Jennifer Lopez, whose divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized back in January of 2025. The pop star/actress has been keeping busy, recently celebrating the release of Office Romance for those with a Netflix subscription. Now rumors are swirling that her chemistry with co-star Brett Goldstein extended off set.

JLo is a rom-com icon, so fans were thrilled to see her return to the genre opposite the Ted Lasso star in Office Romance. An alleged insider spoke to Us Weekly about the two actors and the romantic connection they're reportedly sharing IRL. They were quoted claiming:

It is very casual. They see each other occasionally and hook up. They have strong chemistry, and Jen genuinely likes him, but it is not serious.

If this rumor is to be believed, we might have a new Hollywood couple to ship. Goldstein and Lopez were endlessly charming in Office Romance, and it sounds like that dynamic resulted in a casual romantic relationship between the two. We'll have to take this report with a grain of salt for the time being, but the claim that they're hooking up is sure to turn heads.

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JLo and Brett Goldstein's chemistry was palpable watching the new Netflix movie, and this insider claims that they formed a genuine connection. They spoke more about how the latter was taken by the "Jenny from the Block" singer, claiming:

Brett was openly gushing over Jennifer from the beginning. He was in awe of her, and she thinks he’s hot, so why not? It was fun, but it was short-term and casual, and they are on good terms. They are cool with each other.

Per this individual, things are casual between the two. As such we shouldn't expect them to officially confirm a relationship or for Jennifer Lopez to get yet another engagement ring. Still, it's sweet to hear about what a connection the two allegedly have.

A different reported insider offered another perspective about what's going on between the two Office Romance stars. That person was quoted by saying the following:

They wanted to maintain professionalism while working, but the spark was hard to ignore. They started hooking up during the press tour for Office Romance, but it was on and off. It was never going to be serious, and they have been on the same page about that.

Given how beloved both of these stars are, smart money says there are going to be some fans hoping that they start a serious relationship. That might never happen, but these reports are exciting enough to set the internet ablaze. After seeing them onscreen together, there are plenty of fans who would love to see Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein in a bonafide relationship. We'll just have to wait and see if things get more serious between the pair of stars.

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Office Romance is streaming now on Netflix as part of the 2026 movie release list. Only time will tell if its stars end up becoming a bonafide couple in the future.