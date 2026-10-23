Did Jennifer Lopez And Brett Goldstein Take Their Office Romance Out Of The Office?
Did art meet life for the Office Romance stars?
Celebrity couples have a way of fascinating the public; just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce or Tom Holland and Zendaya. Another A-lister who has made countless headlines over her personal life is Jennifer Lopez, whose divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized back in January of 2025. The pop star/actress has been keeping busy, recently celebrating the release of Office Romance for those with a Netflix subscription. Now rumors are swirling that her chemistry with co-star Brett Goldstein extended off set.
JLo is a rom-com icon, so fans were thrilled to see her return to the genre opposite the Ted Lasso star in Office Romance. An alleged insider spoke to Us Weekly about the two actors and the romantic connection they're reportedly sharing IRL. They were quoted claiming:
If this rumor is to be believed, we might have a new Hollywood couple to ship. Goldstein and Lopez were endlessly charming in Office Romance, and it sounds like that dynamic resulted in a casual romantic relationship between the two. We'll have to take this report with a grain of salt for the time being, but the claim that they're hooking up is sure to turn heads.
JLo and Brett Goldstein's chemistry was palpable watching the new Netflix movie, and this insider claims that they formed a genuine connection. They spoke more about how the latter was taken by the "Jenny from the Block" singer, claiming:
Per this individual, things are casual between the two. As such we shouldn't expect them to officially confirm a relationship or for Jennifer Lopez to get yet another engagement ring. Still, it's sweet to hear about what a connection the two allegedly have.
A different reported insider offered another perspective about what's going on between the two Office Romance stars. That person was quoted by saying the following:
Given how beloved both of these stars are, smart money says there are going to be some fans hoping that they start a serious relationship. That might never happen, but these reports are exciting enough to set the internet ablaze. After seeing them onscreen together, there are plenty of fans who would love to see Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein in a bonafide relationship. We'll just have to wait and see if things get more serious between the pair of stars.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Office Romance is streaming now on Netflix as part of the 2026 movie release list. Only time will tell if its stars end up becoming a bonafide couple in the future.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.