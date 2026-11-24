One Thing Jennifer Lopez Won’t Do With Her Romances Moving Forward: ‘I’ve Learned Lessons’
JLo's romantic life has made headlines for decades.
Jennifer Lopez has been a household name for decades, thanks to her beloved romantic comedic, career as a global pop star and (of course) her headline-making personal life. From her relationship with Ben Affleck to current rumors she's dating Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein, the public is very invested in her romantic world. Although she recently claimed there's something she won't do with her relationships moving forward. Let's break it all down.
Recently Jennifer Lopez joked about her divorces, showing that the 57 year-old icon has a good sense of humor about it all. Still, it sounds like she's changing the way she approaches future relationships. In a conversation on the New York Times podcast, she shared how she wants to keep her romantic life more private moving forward. In the "Let's Get Loud" singer's words:
Honestly, this makes a great deal of sense. Fans have been obsessed with JLo's love life for years now, making her personal life into a very public matter. Before her divorce from Affleck was finalized there were rumors about them being separated for months. That's to say nothing of her famous relationships with Alexander Rodriguez, Marc Anthony, and more.
While in the podcast, the Selena actress spoke about what she's learned from her very public celebrity relationships. She went on to say:
Honestly, I wouldn't blame her! She's made countless headlines and been photographed by paparazzi for decades now related to who she was dating and/or married to. Now that she's in a new stage in her life, some privacy might be exactly what Jennifer Lopez needs.
Fame is a double-edged sword, and JLo knows all too well how difficult it can be to have one's life under a microscope. She spoke more about the toll that it's taken over the years, saying:
Perhaps it's because of this that we haven't gotten any official confirmation about Jennifer Lopez's rumored relationship with Brett Goldstein. Only time will tell if they're actually dating, but her comments might offer some context about why it's still firmly a rumor a this time.
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Professionally, Jennifer Lopez is staying booked and blessed. She recently celebrated the release of Office Romance as part of the 2026 movie release list, and has some exciting film projects coming down the line in addition to The JLo Show which premieres Thanksgiving for those with a Paramount+ subscription.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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