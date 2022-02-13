The 6 Best Jennifer Lopez Romantic Comedies, Ranked

There are several true queens of romantic comedies out there, from Drew Barrymore to Julia Roberts, but another queen I’m going to talk about is Jennifer Lopez. Lopez has starred in several romantic comedies that have been great - as well as some that are not so great - but no matter what, you can bet that they were entertaining as heck.

In honor of her latest rom-com, Marry Me, where her perfect match is Owen Wilson , we are going to be counting down Jennifer Lopez's best rom-coms so far, with these six fun picks. While some of her others may be your best, these are my top six Jennifer Lopez romantic comedies and where you can watch them.

6. The Back-Up Plan (2010)

Jennifer Lopez stars in The Back-Up Plan as a woman who has given up the hope of finding her one true love, and decides to get artificial insemination so that she can have children. However, on the same day she has the procedure, she ends up meeting someone who will change her life forever.

Look, is this the best romantic comedy from Jennifer Lopez? No, that’s why it’s last on the list. But, at the end of the day, I do enjoy this film for one reason - and it’s about the idea of a found family. Lopez always performs well in these types of films, but I really like the idea of her finding love with this man while also having him take on the responsibility of being a parent to children that aren’t even his.

Could it have been better? Of course, but we need more movies like this and I don’t think it deserved the hate that it got.

5. Maid In Manhattan (2002)

This is probably one of Lopez’s most recognizable rom-coms. In Maid in Manhattan, we follow Marisa Ventura, a young woman who is struggling to take care of her son and works as a maid in a high-class hotel, but when she meets a hotel guest who ends up mistaking her for an upper-class socialite, her world turns upside down and she’s taken on a romantic adventure.

I often consider this one of Jennifer Lopez’s best movies , not even just one of her best rom-coms. Her performance in this is genuinely good, and was one of the first films that proved she was a queen of romantic comedies.

I think that the chemistry between Jennifer Lopez and Ralph Fiennes could have been better, but at the end of the day, it’s a nice romantic comedy that has a happy ending, which is sometimes all I need.

4. What To Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

In this popular romantic comedy, Lopez is just one of many stars that shine. What To Expect When You’re Expecting follows several couples who are all expecting one thing - a new addition to their life in the form of a child. But, no couple is the same, and everyone has their own hilarious ups and downs.

I think what I like the most about Jennifer Lopez in this movie is her independence from the typical rom-com genre, which is what makes this one of her best romantic comedies. Often, she’ll be the person falling for the man and they live happily ever after, but in What To Expect When You’re Expecting, her character is unable to conceive (a genuine issue that a lot of couples experience in the real world) and shows how she and her husband, Alex (Rodrigo Santoro) try to rebuild their relationship while also preparing to adopt.

The story is a great example of a modern love story, showing what it’s like for couples who start a family in a different way, combined with some fun humor.

3. Second Act (2018)

One of her latest rom-coms was in 2018, called Second Act. Jennifer Lopez plays Maya, who's been working at the local grocery store for fifteen years, but even though she’s highly qualified to become manager, she’s passed over because she has no college degree. Knowing she’s worth more than that, she decides it’s not too late in her life to give herself a second act, and tries to go for a corporate position - with a little side order of faking a degree.

Some people may look at this list and wonder why I ranked Second Act so high considering it’s not one of Lopez’s most known films, but I love her in this. While this is a romantic comedy and the movie does focus on the romance part of Maya’s life with Trey (played by This Is Us cast member Milo Ventimiglia), it’s not the general focus of the story - her overall life is the focus, and how love and her family influence her career change. It’s a very grown-up movie for Lopez to make and one that shows that it’s never too late to start over in life, which is a message anyone can love.

2. Shall We Dance? (2004)

Next, we have Shall We Dance? In this romantic comedy, a man who seemingly has it all is bored with life, and decides on a whim to sign up for dance lessons, where he meets the beautiful instructor.

Shall We Dance? is a great romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez for one reason - she’s not the main focus of the romance, which makes her even better. Instead, the couple that we revolve around is the main character, John, and his wife, Beverly, and how John instead grows a close friendship with Paulina (Lopez’s character), and this in turn leads to him learning to love dance and changing his life forever.

It’s not a story that’s completely focused around love for Lopez’s character, and instead gives her the light to shine as a close friend and advisor to someone she cares about deeply - a different type of love that works well for her, and I have to say, I quite enjoy it.

1. The Wedding Planner (2001)

My number one movie is twenty years old now - that’s right, twenty. The Wedding Planner, starring Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey, tells the story of Mary, a young woman whose life is saved by a stranger, but it’s soon revealed that these two are connected way more than either of them thought.

I have to put this at number one. It’s iconic in so many ways. Look, it’s not the best romantic comedy out there, but in terms of Jennifer Lopez’s performances, she kills it. I don’t mind if the plot isn’t anything ingenious - I really do think that this was the performance that showed she’s great in romantic comedies, and what later on led to her starring in several of the ones we see on this list. That, paired with a good amount of chemistry between her and McConaughey is why it’s my top pick.

Honorable Mention: Gigli (2003)

I mean, I have to bring this up. Gigli follows two kidnappers who are ordered to take someone powerful, but along the way, they fall in love.

Gigli is not a good romantic comedy by any means - but it has to be on here for the fact that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were at the height of their highly publicized relationship when they made the film. It also means more to me now, because they are back together and better than ever after years of being apart, which is honestly very sweet, despite this film not being the best out there.

