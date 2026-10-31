Insiders Claimed JLo Was Getting Too Serious About Brett Goldstein Too Quickly, But Not So Fast

For quite some time now, there have been rumors swirling about the "flirt fest" allegedly going on between Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein. Before their movie Office Romance even came out, that was happening, and now, in the months since its release on the 2026 movie schedule , it's been reported that they're casually dating. New claims even allege that things are getting serious too...however, let's not get too caught up in all this just yet.

A year after Lopez’s divorce from Ben Affleck , a source said the singer/actress was reportedly “happy and content” with work and her kids. However, she and Brett Goldstein’s alleged on-set “flirt fest” inspired dating rumors. Now, after it was claimed that one of JLo's friends was concerned she was moving too fast with her Office Romance co-star, a source told Us Weekly that things are still very casual between the pair:

It has been a nice fling for her since her divorce. She’s in a really good place and found her joy again. She’s still enjoying not being tied down but thinks Brett is extremely charming. They haven’t been seeing each other consistently, but when they do, they have a lot of fun. They try and keep it as private as possible.

It’s interesting how, one minute, we learn from one source that Jennifer Lopez is allegedly rushing with the Ted Lasso actor, only for another to say she’s reportedly keeping it chill. If the Us source is right, the “Jenny From the Block” singer may be looking to have fun with someone rather than wanting anything serious.

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After Lopez and Affleck’s divorce was finalized, the Selena actress didn’t hold back about not wanting a new romance to ruin her happiness. She gushed about being single , but said she's open to meeting the right man down the line.

At this point, her relationship with Goldstein is not confirmed. However, if it is real, they are reportedly enjoying their time together without getting too serious.

The insider claimed that so far, the British actor has reportedly met the Maid in Manhattan actress’s two kids, and he allegedly visits her in Los Angeles when he’s in town. A different source also told the publication what the supposed relationship between Lopez and Goldstein is like:

It is very casual. They see each other occasionally and hook up. They have strong chemistry, and Jen genuinely likes him, but it is not serious.

There’s no denying the two co-stars were electric in Office Romance . But there’s no word yet on whether the two have taken things outside the office set. Lopez did deny on Today that she and Goldstein were dating. However, that was back in June, which makes inquiring minds curious what’s going on between the two now. I guess only time will tell where they stand.

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If Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are allegedly keeping things cas’, they’re certainly not making it easy for fans to know what’s really happening. While the two were looking pretty steamy in their rom-com, neither has offered any official sign that their connection goes beyond sharing screen time. For now, fans will have to wait to see if the rumored casual pair will ever turn into something more.