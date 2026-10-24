One Concern Jennifer Lopez’s Friends (Allegedly) Have Amid Brett Goldstein Dating Rumors

It's been over a year and a half since Jennifer Lopez’s divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized , and the “Jenny From the Block” singer has entered a new era. For much of this year, she's gushed about being single , though as of late, it's been alleged that she's seeing someone. Insiders have claimed that Lopez has moved on with her Office Romance co-star, Brett Goldstein. And, amid that purported relationship, JLo’s friends purportedly have a concern about the supposed romance between the two A-listers.

Earlier this year, it was reported that A-listers had been lining up to date Lopez. As of right now, though, it's said that she and Goldstein allegedly have a casual romance . While nothing has been confirmed or denied, an insider spoke to Rob Shuter for his Naughty But Nice substack, and if they're to be believed, the multihyphenate's friends are worried she's moving too fast:

Jennifer is obsessed. She’s convinced Brett could be the one. They’ve barely started dating, and she’s already planning their future. She will never learn!

Much has been said about Jennifer Lopez's love life over the years, and she herself has been candid in some respects as well. That was a major focus of her semi-biographical movie, This Is Me…Now: A Love Story (which is streaming on your Prime Video subscription ), as it focuses on her public persona as a woman of many romances. But, again, whether Goldstein is the latest person to attract the "On the Floor" singer's affections is unconfirmed.

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Romance rumors between JLo and the Ted Lasso actor started in mid 2025 when an insider spoke of a reported “flirt fest” between the pair amid Office Romance production. Per that source, Goldstein was quite taken with the Maid in Manhattan actress, and she was supposedly loving it. Another person who spoke wth Naughty But Nice made further claims about Lopez going all in on this latest alleged relationship:

Different man, same movie. Jennifer falls hard, moves fast and expects forever. Even Ben, who loves attention, couldn’t handle the circus!

It’s no secret that Jennifer Lopez has a long romantic history. She's been married four times, with her ex-spouses being Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck. She’s also had plenty of high-profile boyfriends like David Cruz, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Alex Rodriguez and more. In terms of the type of boyfriend the In Living Color alum was looking for following her latest divorce, a source she was looking for a partner who'd be her “lasting love."

So this all begs the question of how Goldstein supposedly feels about all this. Well, a third insider spoke to Shuter and claimed that the Shrinking actor had a different kind of perspective on the relationship:

Brett thinks they’re having fun. Jennifer thinks it’s destiny. She’s already talking about spending time in London. He’s nowhere near that stage!

Of course, it's difficult to say what's true in this situation, so we'll just have to take everything with a grain of salt for now. It wouldn't be surprising to me at all, though, if Jennifer Lopez's fans were to keep their eyes peeled for concrete pieces of evidence regarding any kind of romantic relationship between her and Brett Goldstein.

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