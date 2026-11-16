For as long as there's been celebrities, famous couples have fascinated the public. Just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce or Zendaya and Tom Holland, both of whom got married this year. Another celebrity who knows this dynamic all too well is Jennifer Lopez, who has made countless headlines with her romantic life over her decades of fame. JLo's divorces are part of her story, and I love well she recently took a fan joke about it.

Jennifer Lopez's divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized January of 2025, which marked her fourth divorce. During a recent interview at 92 NY (via Instagram) the pop star/actress said that "it's a big part of my story", before a fan yelled out the following:

You've got six more fingers.

Rather than being offended by this individual, Jennifer Lopez let out a genuine laugh, as did moderator Rachel Zegler. Despite being a hopeless romantic, I love how she was able to poke fun at herself and laugh at a fan comment. While being visibly tickled on stage, the "Let's Get Loud" singer responded to the fan who called out to her on stage, saying:

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Yes I do! Yes I do! That is the funniest thing I've ever heard in my life. That's a T-shirt.

Honestly, I'd buy that merch. There's nothing more charming than a self-aware celebrity, and her reaction to this fan comment shows that JLo doesn't take herself too seriously. We'll just have to see if she actually adds these t-shirts as yet another business venture.

Given how much scrutiny Lopez faces regarding her personal life, I wouldn't blame her if she was a bit sensitive about the subject of her four divorces. Alas, she owns that it's part of her story, and is even able to laugh at herself when the time calls for it. I've got to say this makes her even more likable in my book.

It's a good thing that JLo is able to have this perspective, as the chatter about her personal life hasn't quieted down since her split from Ben Affleck. Most recently, there are rumors about Lopez and Brett Goldstein dating. The pair met filming opposite each other in the romantic comedy Office Romance (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription), and over the past month there's been a ton of chatter about them allegedly seeing each other. Anonymous insiders claim the pair of co-stars are keeping things casual, but there are already corners of the internet shipping the celebrities. We'll just have to wait and see if things get serious; if they do it's sure to go viral.

Office Romance is streaming now on Netflix as part of the 2026 movie release list. Jennifer Lopez also has a number of exciting upcoming projects coming down the line, expected to arrive net year.