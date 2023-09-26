Did Johnny Depp Actually Ruin His Teeth To Play Captain Jack Sparrow? The True Story Behind The Changes He Made

Actor Johnny Depp , the seasoned character performer with a career spanning decades and numerous projects, was recently in the spotlight for reasons other than his acting prowess. In the past few years, his tumultuous relationship with Amber Heard and their high-profile defamation case have dominated headlines. Now at the age of 60, The Pirates of the Caribbean star's career is in a phase of recovery, marked by the recent premiere of his first post-trial movie . However, what's been capturing some fans' attention isn't his comeback but rather a peculiar question: Did he intentionally alter his teeth to embody the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow ? We are going to dive into the true story behind the transformation of his dental aesthetics.

(Image credit: Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Why Fans Are Asking About Johnny Depp’s Teeth

The return of actor Johnny Depp to the public eye during the 76th Cannes Film Festival was a moment of celebration for his dedicated fan base. However, the excitement took an unexpected turn when close-up red carpet photos exposed a startling revelation: the Edward Scissorhands performer's teeth displayed discoloration and possible decay. This raised questions about whether he had intentionally damaged his smile for a role or if there was another explanation behind the changes.

(Image credit: Disney)

What Happened When He Played Captain Jack Sparrow

The Captain Jack Sparrow performer's character is known for his disheveled appearance, including his distinctive dental imperfections, but the actor didn’t ruin his teeth intentionally. However, the Blow star had previously boasted about his imperfect teeth well before he even landed the role of the beloved pirate. He had a unique perspective on his gnashers, as he once told Premiere Magazine (via The Johnny Depp Zone Interview Archive ) in 1995 that:

I’ve got loads of cavities. I had a root canal done eight years ago that’s unfinished. It’s like a rotten little stub. But I like it. It’s like when the Indians would make something beaded, they would always put imperfections on it. I’m proud of these. When I see people with perfect teeth, it drives me up the wall. I’d rather swallow a tick than have that!

So, what caused the noticeable changes in Depp's teeth? The answer may be due in part to the extensive makeup and dental work required to bring Captain Jack Sparrow to life.

(Image credit: Disney)

Depp's Stand Against Disney Executives

To portray the rum-loving swashbuckler, Depp drew inspiration from rock star aesthetics, notably Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, a friend since the mid-1980s. Before filming, the 21 Jump Street veteran surprised producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Disney executives with his plan look for the character. In a 2003 LA Times interview, he revealed his decision to enhance Captain Jack Sparrow's persona further by capping all his front teeth was met with hesitation. As a concession, he decided to remove a few of the caps. However, he defended his choices with confidence, stating:

Jerry [Bruckheimer] was slightly uncomfortable, and the Disney executives weren’t exactly enthusiastic about it. I told them, 'Look, these are the choices I made. You know my work. So either trust me or give me the boot.'

Disney initially had reservations about Depp's portrayal, but they ultimately trusted him, leading to the franchise's success. His unwavering commitment to his craft paid off, with the series enjoying longevity, even celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. While the Rango voice performer's dedication to authenticity and embracing imperfections undoubtedly influenced his dental changes, it also brought a level of realism. While reboot and spinoff rumors circulate , imagining the franchise without Captain Jack is hard.

Fans worldwide have passionately advocated for his return to Pirates, despite Disney's unclear stance, though Bruckheimer hinted at the possibility .