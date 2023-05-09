Johnny Depp’s Post-Trial Movie Is Premiering At Cannes, And Now He’s Lined Up Another Big Festival Appearance

In a few months, we’ll be a year removed from the highly publicized defamation case between ex-spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The trial concluded with Depp receiving a favorable verdict and, since then, he’s sought to move forward with his life . That includes his acting career, and he’s landed a post-trial movie. The feature, Jeanne du Barry, will be released this year and is getting a fancy premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this month. Depp will also be present at the event, where he’ll walk the red carpet alongside his collaborators. Now, the 59-year-old star has already lined up another big festival appearance.

This summer will mark the 57th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, which is held in the Czech Republic. A number of big things are planned, including a celebration for Russell Crowe, as he’s set to receive the Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema. All the while, the event is also set to unveil the latest in the series of original trailers it produces annually, and Johnny Depp is set to be featured in it, per Deadline .

For context, these trailers are used to honor award recipients named throughout the festival’s history. The Pirates of the Caribbean star attended the event in 2021 and presented Minamata and Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan – films he produced. As the trade notes, his inclusion in the proceedings at that time was notable because he was still embroiled in the legal drama with his ex-wife. This year, he’ll be the 18th person to appear in the Ivan Zachariáš-helmed trailer.

Johnny Depp has gradually been making attempts to slide back into his position within the Hollywood landscape as of late. It’s fair to say that between Karlovy Vary and Cannes, he has some major opportunities coming up. But even though Depp is moving further away from the tumultuous period in his life, some still seem to take issue with him being honored.

After his upcoming historical drama was confirmed to be premiering at Cannes, pundits questioned the decision to highlight his work. The director of the event, Thierry Fremaux, later issued a statement and defended the choice. As he put it, he doesn’t believe showcasing the Maïwenn-directed is a “controversial choice at all.” He also argued that the Edward Scissorhands star won his court case and that the movie “isn’t about” him.

Jeanne du Barry, which was originally titled La Favorite, is set to the backdrop of France during the 1700s. The movie centers on the titular Jeanne – a working class woman who manages to get in the good graces of King Louis XV. Director/co-writer Maïwenn plays the lead role, while Johnny Depp portrays the late monarch.

One can only guess as to how Johnny Depp will be received when he’s featured at both film festivals. Nevertheless, it seems that he’s proving to be relatively successful in revitalizing his career thus far. And considering that two major events have already tapped him, there’s a chance that others could follow suit.

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival is set to be held from May 16-23, while the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival will run from June 30 through July 8.