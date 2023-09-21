Did Kristen Stewart And Twilight Inspire Underworld? The Director Got The Question A Lot, And Has A Funny Take

If you're looking for a gentle reminder about the relentless passage of time and that you're getting a year closer to shedding mortal coils – here it is. This year, we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beginning of the five-film Underworld franchise . The early 2000s horror movies brought us a leather-clad cast led by Kate Beckinsale in a timeless clash between vampires and werewolves and more bleach-blue color than you'd find on a millennial's tie-dyed t-shirt. And guess what? The movie's director has a hilarious response to a wild Twilight fan theory he's been fielding for years: Did Kristen Stewart and Twilight Saga inspire this cinematic gem?

In the early 2000s, the world of vampire-centric entertainment was ignited by these two wildly different major franchises–released within a few years of each other, exploring the supernatural world in vastly different ways. However, in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly as part of their 20-year retrospective on Underworld, Len Wiseman responded to the question of whether or not the Stephenie Meyer book-based creation shaped his film with his characteristic wit. He said:

Here's what's funny. Because Twilight was such a massive success, people at Comic-Con would ask if Underworld was inspired by Twilight. I'd be like, 'Okay, I don't even know if Kristen Stewart was born [when we made the movie].' But I get that a lot, as years go on. It's like, 'You did a dark, gritty version of Twilight.' I go, 'No, they did a glossier romantic version of [Underworld].'

Released in 2003, Underworld introduced audiences to the timeless war between vampires and lycans (werewolves). Beckinsale stars as the iconic Selene, a vampire warrior, immersing viewers in a world of intricate vampire politics, centuries-old vendettas, and pulse-pounding action sequences. With its dark, leather-clad aesthetic and intense battles, it quickly earned a reputation for being a visceral and mature take on the supernatural.

On the other hand, Twilight, which hit theaters in 2008, centered around the burgeoning love story between Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart, and the vampire Edward Cullen, portrayed by Robert Pattinson. The film's dreamy romance and young adult focus catapulted its stars to superstardom and attracted legions of fans, known as "Twihards." Its success led to a franchise that included four more films, each delving deeper into the supernatural aspects of the story while maintaining its central love story.

While the two series differ in many ways, both, at their core, involve the ongoing conflict between Lycans (werewolves) and vampires. There are unmistakable parallels, albeit with the Beckinsale-led flick maintaining an R-rated tone, particularly in their shared use of blue filters . Len Wiseman's amusing perspective is certainly worth a laugh, but it's understandable why fans might notice these similarities, considering how closely these franchises were released in proximity.

As we celebrate Underworld's 20th anniversary and hold The Twilight Saga close to our hearts, it's evident that these films have left a lasting mark on vampire and supernatural cinema. Wouldn't a Freddy vs. Jason -style crossover be incredible? Count me in. And if that's not in the cards, how about a crossover with the 2023 horror sensation The Blackening? Tim Story's comedy-horror cast is keen on exploring crossovers , and I'm all for it. And who knows, it may not be out of the question because, according to Wisemen, there are some plans behind the scenes to bring the franchises back. He continued:

There is a fashion [of bringing the franchises back] that is in the works. I can't talk about it, but there is a future to Underworld for sure.