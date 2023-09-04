There's A Wild Twilight Theory Running Around On TikTok Right Now And It Relates To Sorority Girls Rushing This Year

Every so often a movie franchise becomes a bonafide sensation, dominating the box office in the process. Twilight was definitely in that category, with the movie adaptations making superstars out of the likes of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart . While it’s been years since the film franchise ended with Breaking Dawn - Part Two, the vampiric love story is still very much in the pop culture landscape. Case in point: here’s a wild Twilight theory running around on TikTok right now, and it relates to Sorority girls rushing this year.

Colleges and Universities have started their academic years, which also means that Greek organizations have begun their rush process for pledges. Some of these major Sororities go viral during this time, usually for wild videos on social media welcoming new pledges. One TikTok pointed out how many of these young women are named Bella, and found a connection to Stephanie Meyer’s original Twilight book . Check it out below:

Well, my mind is blown. Twilight has been with us long enough that children who were named after the characters are old enough to be attending college. The OG novel came out 18 years ago, which should signal the increase of names like Edward, Bella and Rosalie. But how long will it be before we see students named Renesmee, aka that creepy Twilight baby ? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Perhaps the increase in Bellas shouldn’t be surprising, given just how popular the Twilight franchise has been over the years. This all began with the beloved novels, but the craze got even wilder thanks to the movie series. Indeed, Kristen Stewart has been open about the challenges of her Twilight fame, although she and Pattinson both still have wildly successful careers.

When it comes to super popular franchises, it's pretty common for hardcore fans to name their kids or pets after popular characters. This happened with HBO’s Game of Thrones, as well as Star Wars fans who named their children Kylo after The Force Awakens. But the experience of being reminded of that popularity once kids grow up is a uniquely funny experience. I guess the future will see some girls named Daenerys getting involved in rush week.

It’s pretty remarkable to see just how long the Twilight franchise has been entertaining audiences. Stephanie Meyer released Midnight Sun a few years ago, which re-told the original book’s story through the perspective of Edward. We’ll just have to see if more movie or TV content comes down the line.