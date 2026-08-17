Disney (And Kristen Bell) Have No Chill When They Get A New Frozen Sequel Off The Ground
I am so ready for this.
Frozen 3 has been getting off the ground for years now. Josh Gad’s said it was to ensure the sequel is “not a money grab” and there’s been a slow trickle of news and wild salary rumors coming down the pipeline in the time since. Now, though, for the first time in forever, it finally seems like Disney is going hard in the paint to start amping us up for this threequel. The studio (and Kristen Bell) have no chill, and it’s exactly what I’ve been waiting for.
First of all, last week, Bell took to her Instagram Stories to mention she’d headed to Disney Studios to start cracking Frozen 3. The pics were pretty innocuous, but they certainly piqued my curiosity.
I honestly thought that would be it for a while, but it turns out that was just a tease for the studio's big fan event this past weekend. D23 2026 had myriad big, bold announcements come down the pipeline, including other news for projects like Tangled and more. Amidst this, one of these cool BTS looks was the first footage for Frozen 3, so again, Disney is really not playing around.
Which brings me back to Kristen Bell. While all of this other splashy Frozen 3 news was going on, Bell also collaborated with the famous baseball team The Savannah Bananas on a series of videos bringing a Frozen fever dream to life. She and player Derek Klena, who is known for both pitcher and Broadway work, successfully did a Frozen bit at Coors Field this weekend.
Which brings me back to Kristen Bell. While all of this other splashy Frozen 3 news was going on, Bell also collaborated with the famous baseball team The Savannah Bananas on a series of videos bringing a Frozen fever dream to life. She and player Derek Klena, who is known for both pitcher and Broadway work, successfully did a Frozen bit at Coors Field this weekend.
The video was also envisioned by viral Banana Jackson Olson, who helped bring the pre-show to life. I also appreciated it had a Dirty Dancing moment. Anyway, if you haven’t seen it already, give it a watch.
All this is to say, it was very clear for a long time that while Frozen 3 was in the works, Disney wasn’t ready to push a ton of info on us, but they didn’t want us to forget about the beloved, well-reviewed franchise, either. Now, the floodgates are open and the 2027 movie release schedule can't come soon enough.
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Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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