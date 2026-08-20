Kristen Bell And Josh Gad Have Some Ideas For Who Could Play Anna And Elsa In A Live-Action Frozen

These days, there’s always a new live-action remake among upcoming Disney movies. But will Frozen ever get one? Well, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad (the voices of Anna, Elsa and Olaf, respectively) were asked about the possibilities. I have to say, they threw some solid ideas for Anna and Elsa out there.

Kristen Bell And Josh Gad Have Ideas For The Live-Action Frozen

The cast of Frozen III came together at D23 last week, ahead of the sequel being released on the 2027 movie schedule, to share the first footage. And when they stopped by the Jonas Brothers’ podcast, they were asked about a live-action Frozen. Here are their best ideas for the leading roles:

Kristen Bell : "I already know who I want to play Anna, though, it's Joey King."

: "I already know who I want to play Anna, though, it's Joey King." Josh Gad: "You know who is campaigning for [Idina Menzel's] role, I found out, Anya Taylor-Joy."

Just prior to this answer, Kristen Bell shared that she tried to get the cast to star in the Broadway musical with her. But they weren’t up for it. Then, Bell said her pick for Anna: 27-year-old Joey King, and I can totally see it. The actress is charismatic and fun like Anna, and has even been rocking red hair lately. She’s best known for The Kissing Booth movies and is set to be in Practical Magic 2 this fall.

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Josh Gad then brought up Anya Taylor-Joy, who actually campaigned for the role before. Back in 2024, the Dune actress said it’s her “dream” Disney role. She also said it “would be very fun to shoot ice out of your hand” and “be the favorite at every kid’s birthday party”. Taylor-Joy definitely has the right look for the role.

And, yes, both actors have a history with singing, too. Though it’s not to the extent of the original voice actors.

What Idina Menzel Thinks About Live-Action Frozen

But, then Elsa herself, Idina Menzel, came in with an icy hot take! In her words:

I see that there's CGI, and that Martin Scorsese makes all of his male actors look as young as he needs to. So, why can't Kristen and I just do it?

The actress behind Elsa is talking about 2019’s The Irishman, where Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci were aged down digitally to play younger versions of their roles in the crime epic. As Menzel pitched it, why doesn’t Disney do that so Anna and Elsa could be played by their original voice actors? They also joked about Josh Gad wearing a physical Olaf suit, so there’s that, too.

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Given how beloved the animated movie continues to be, it does seem possible Frozen could get the live-action treatment someday. The next animated movie to get it, though, is a remake of Tangled starring Teagan Croft as Rapunzel, Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider and Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel. It’s coming to theaters on March 31, 2028. Before that, we’ll see Frozen III when it comes to cinemas on November 24, 2027. Then, maybe after that, Anna and Elsa will make their way into the world of live-action.