Do We Need An Austin Powers 4? No. Do I Still Want One? Oh, Heck Yes

Now look, I know we’ve been here before, but I really do believe that Austin Powers is going to come back for a fourth movie. Yeah, baby! Yeah!

However, while I know I should pump the brakes and not get too excited, I just can’t help myself. Mike Myers says that there WILL be an Austin Powers 4, and I can’t help but get pumped all over again, because I LOVE the Austin Powers movies, and I would watch a fourth film in a heartbeat.

So, while I know I need to temper my expectations, here’s why I’m ready to buy a Mini-Me-inspired popcorn bucket in the near future. Oh, behave!

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(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

I Still Consider The Austin Powers Trilogy Peak Comedy

It’s kind of crazy to think about, but the last Austin Powers movie, Austin Powers in Goldmember, came out all the way back in 2002! I’m going to repeat that. It came out in two thousand and freaking TWO! That’s a lifetime ago! In fact, that was my last year of high school, and my official first year as an adult at 18. And this is coming from an oldtimer. The whippersnappers who showed up to make Backrooms a box office success were likely either not born yet, or were extremely young.

So, yeah, the Austin Powers series is OLD! But still, for those of you who were around, have you watched them again recently? If not, you should, because they’re still freaking hilarious! It’s strange, but since they’re parodying old James Bond films, they somehow feel just as timeless as those aforementioned movies.

But, more importantly, all three of them are still delightfully hilarious (I swear, the “penis enlarger pump” joke from the first movie still gets me to tears). So, while a fourth movie probably won’t recapture the hilarity of those first three films, I still want it. Just because the whole trilogy is still peak comedy.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

I Also Want To See What An Aged Austin Powers Looks Like

As I mentioned just a moment ago, Austin Powers came out a million years ago, and the whole plot of the first movie was that, similar to Captain America, Austin Powers was cryogenically frozen and then defrosted. He was brought into the then-‘90s, where he was anachronistic in every single way. Throughout the trilogy, we get to see him acclimate to his new time period.

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However, I want to see what an Austin Powers looks like today. I mean, he very well can't be frozen AGAIN, and then brought into the 2020s. That said, what would an older Austin Powers look and act like?

Hopefully, a fourth Austin Powers movie can avoid the trappings of a film like Bill & Ted Face the Music, where they touch upon their advanced ages, but didn't really dwell upon them. I want to see all kinds of old jokes with this one, since Austin Powers WOULD be old.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Plus, I Just Love Mike Myers In Anything He Does

Lastly, the main reason why I want a fourth Austin Powers movie is that I just love anything Mike Myers is in (Yes, I'm even a fan of The Love Guru). I know I don't have to wait too long for another performance from him since we're getting a Shrek 5, but live-action Mike Myers just hits differently.

Like, I even kind of like his much-maligned The Cat in the Hat movie, because I just find Mike Myers funny and I’ve always especially found him funny in the Austin Powers movies, which I always thought was his best character.

So, do we really need a fourth Austin Powers movie? I'm going to say, ummmm…no. But, will I see it when (if?) it ever comes out? Like I said in the intro, YEAH, BABY! YEAH!