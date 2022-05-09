'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Spoiler Review
By Sean O'Connell , Katie Hughes published
This review contains MASSIVE spoilers for 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” made a huge splash its opening weekend, and now that you’ve seen it, it’s time to talk spoilers. If you haven’t seen it yet - YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED, this video contains ALL of the spoilers, so leave now or face Wanda’s wrath.
Otherwise, tune in as CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell discusses what worked (and what didn’t) in the new "Doctor Strange" film (or should we say Scarlet Witch film?) including Wanda Maximoff’s villain arc, the Illuminati, Sam Raimi’s genius and more!
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
01:11 - It’s More Of A Wanda Movie Than A Doctor Strange Movie
03:24 - The Illuminati Were Cool, But Kind Of Wasted
05:50 - We Expected To See More Of The Multiverse
07:34 - Sam Raimi’s Influence Is The Best Part Of The Movie
09:53 - Star Rating And Final Thoughts
Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about editing video content, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or crafting a video, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-watching Game of Thrones for the seventh time.
