Flight Risk Trailer Gives Mark Wahlberg A Ridiculous Accent And A Really Wild Twist, So Of Course I Have To See It ASAP

Dear readers and fans of Mark Wahlberg, the 2024 movie schedule is about to see even more of that actor’s charms up on the silver screen. Previously, we saw the first trailer for The Union drop Wahlberg into an action rom-com; and now in the Mel Gibson directed thriller Flight Risk, he’s taking a rather different turn on screen.

Not only does his character have a ridiculous southern accent, but there’s a really wild twist that changes everything this movie’s giving us. So of course, I have to see this film as soon as possible.

Lionsgate released the first trailer for the Jared Rosenberg written film, which comes from a script that found itself honored by the Black List in 2020. That attention seems to have paid off, as Flight Risk looks like an enclosed space potboiler, with only three characters.

The setup is simple: a powerful witness/criminal (Topher Grace) is being transported to testify by an Air Marshall (Michelle Dockery); and the man getting it done is their good old boy pilot (Mark Wahlberg). So far that’s as standard as Mr. Wahlberg's shirtless gym pics, right?

Well, as Flight Risk’s trailer reveals, Mark Wahlberg’s ridiculous accent and his baseball cap have something in common: they’re hiding something. Surprise: Wahlberg’s character isn’t really southern, he’s a hit man assigned to take out Topher Grace, and he’s missing a lot of hair.

Though to be fair, this is what his character is supposed to look like, according to the lore:

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

To put all of the cards on the table, this is exactly why I’m kind of amped up to see Flight Risk right about now. Mark Wahlberg’s character has quite the unique look with that bald middle, and it’s a choice most actors wouldn’t make. But what has me even more excited is the fact that, unless I’m remembering things incorrectly, this is Wahlberg’s first villain role in a while.

Anyone who’s a fan of the best ‘90s movies knows where I’m going with this, as one of Mark’s breakout roles was as an obsessed boyfriend in the movie Fear. It looks like we’re getting that Mark Wahlberg in Flight Risk, albeit a bit more toned down. For those unfamiliar with this movie, you need to watch the trailer for that flick to understand where I’m going:

To bring it all home, I’m going to pitch you all on what Flight Risk looks like to me. It’s unhinged Mark Wahlberg versus a fiercely powerful Michelle Dockery, with Topher Grace hanging in the balance. And it all takes place on a small airplane. I mean, what more do you need, except maybe a strategy for how to win over Arthur the King's overwhelming fanbase on a dogless, fearless Wahlberg?