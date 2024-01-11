Drew Barrymore Started Bawling While Rewatching The Wedding Singer, And Now I’m Grabbing For The Tissues

The Wedding Singer is widely considered one of the best Adam Sandler movies. However, it's not just film fans who think so — even Sandler's most famous co-star, Drew Barrymore, gets teary-eyed when the beloved romantic comedy turns up on television. Now, after seeing her emotional reaction, I can't help but grab for the tissues too.

Drew Barrymore, Sandler's frequent collaborator in films like 50 First Dates, Blended and, yes, The Wedding Singer, stumbled upon the latter movie on TV when she was getting ready for a yoga class. And in true Drew Barrymore fashion, the actress sweetly dissolved into a puddle of tears while watching her co-star's heartbroken crooner Robbie Hart fall for her bright-eyed waitress, Julia Sullivan, all these years later.

The Drew Barrymore Show host revealed this reaction on Instagram on Wednesday, January 10, where she posted a video of her wistful reactions to the nearly 26-year-old movie:

In the beginning of the cute clip, the former child star shares her love for Sandler, but she also pokes fun at their middle-aged selves. (The duo was 22 and 31, respectively, when they made the fan-favorite Drew Barrymore romantic comedy.)

We made such a good movie, I love you so much. Happy New Year! What year did we meet in the Newsroom, 1922? Ha-ha!

Drew is referencing the Newsroom Café, a now-closed Los Angeles coffeeshop where the famous friends reportedly first met before working together on The Wedding Singer. Sandler previously recounted their first meeting while appearing on Barrymore's daytime talk show, per People:

I worked with this young lady one time. I met her at the Newsroom Café. She came in, she had stylish hair, a little pinkish...She came in, we jammed on a movie idea, we got together, we shot it, we had the best time ever.

Legend has it that it was actually Drew's idea for her and Adam to collaborate together on The Wedding Singer in the first place.

Ever so relatable, the actress revealed that she, too, is impervious to the rom-com's considerable charms, saying in the Instagram video that, instead of going to her morning yoga class, as she had planned, she got sucked into rewatching the movie.

And we really can't blame her: The Wedding Singer features Sandler at his sweetest and most earnestly romantic, boosted by the emotional heft and inherent warmth that Barrymore brings to the film. Out of all of the actors' onscreen pairs, Robbie and Julia are the one that you can't help but root for.

It started this morning and I was on my way to yoga class, and I am taking the next, later one so I can watch it.

Her 17.3 million Instagram followers could see the Hollywood star joyfully watching one of the movie's most memorable scenes: that grand finale where Sandler's Robbie Heart performs his song "Grow Old With You" over the loudspeaker of an airplane, with the help of Billy Idol, dedicated to one special passenger, Julia.

On her talk show, Barrymore divulged that her surprised reaction as Julia in the film was a sincere one, as that was the first time she had heard the song. It was a tactic she would repurpose in another of her films with Sandler, 50 First Dates, for his "Forgetful Lucy" number.

Drew dedicated the caption of her Instagram post to her rom-com co-star:

I love you so much @adamsandler. The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it.

And given that the performer pals have made one rom-com together every decade for the past 30 years, we're overdue for another sweet-and-swoony Barrymore and Sandler partnership. Get on it, guys!