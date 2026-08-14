Dukes Of Hazzard's Director Really Thought Burt Reynolds Might Punch Him While High On Painkillers
Don’t tussle with Burt Reynolds.
When people ask me what my favorite movie is, I often say, only half-joking, “Anything with Burt Reynolds in it.” The exception to that might be 2005’s The Dukes of Hazzard, co-starring Johnny Knoxville and Seann William Scott. While the movie might not be Reynolds’ best, the behind-the-scenes story told by director Jay Chandrasekhar, whose new movie Super Troopers 3 drops this week on the 2026 movie schedule, is pure, macho, Burt. And of course it involves a near fistfight.
Chandrasekhar sat down with Jay Mohr this week on Mohr’s podcast, Mohr Stories, and talked at length about the ‘70s and ‘80s superstar who was known for doing his own stunts. Reynolds, who played Boss Hog in the movie, didn’t really seem all that invested in the project, according to the director. In fact, Chandrasekhar is “pretty sure” the Boogie Nights star (another movie Reynolds hated) hadn’t even read the script when filming started. Things only got worse from there.
At one point, according to Chandrasekhar, Reynolds mockingly called the director “Orsen” and was just ornery for much of the filming. Finally, it almost came to blows. Chandrasekhar says:
Adding that his Reynolds assistant assured the director Reynolds wasn’t going to strike him:
I’m not sure I would take solace in the fact that painkillers somewhat inebriated Reynolds, but Chandrasekhar stayed calm, explaining:
No punches were thrown in that moment, but the tension between the Smokey and the Bandit star and the director continued. Later in the story, Chandrasekhar adds that after a meeting in Reynolds' trailer, which sounds like a scene straight out of the ambulance in The Cannonball Run, Reynolds gets an injection of painkillers from a nurse and makes it clear how he feels about Chandrasekhar. The director explains:
They just don’t make movie stars like they used to.
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Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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