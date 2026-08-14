I’m Screaming Over Nicole Kidman Doing The ‘Heartbreak’ AMC Line After Admitting Everyone Asks

Nicole Kidman is a truly legendary actress, and the Oscar-winning star is basically constantly working on new TV and movie projects. Kidman's best movies show off her many talents, so perhaps it shouldn't be surprising that AMC Theaters asked her to be their spokesperson. And I am LOLing at her doing the iconic "heartbreak feels good in a place like this" line after admitting folks are constantly asking her about it.

While promoting Season 3 of Lioness (streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), Kidman and her co-star Zoe Saldaña did Vanity Fair's liar detector video. Eventually the subject of Nicole Kidman's truly iconic AMC ad came up, and the actress/producer actually recited part of the dialogue after admitting folks constantly ask her to say "heartbreak feels good in a place like this." Check out the two actress' exchange below if you'd like a laugh.

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I love how much of a good sport the Big Little Lies star is. I doubt she was ready for how beloved her AMC ad would become, but there's no way of predicting how the internet will cling to things. The ad has been a quotable part of the pop culture landscape for years now, and clearly she's been hearing from fans about it on the street.

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Personally I've always loved the Kidman ad, and I'm bummed that it got shortened in recent years. I used to say the monologue along with the Moulin Rouge! star in theaters, although some moviegoers even stand and salute the video as it plays. In the above video Saldaña asked if folks salute her IRL, to which she responded:

No [they haven’t saluted]. But they do come up and say, ‘Can you please do the ‘Heartbreak feels good in a place like this?’ And I go, ‘Sure, heartbreak feels good in a place like this.’

I really can't blame them. Nicole Kidman has been there for nearly every theatrical experience I've had since her ad first debuted, and I have to assume that's endeared her to plenty of moviegoers as well. Luckily she seems to have a good sense of humor about all these new fan interactions, including those requests for the "heartbreak" line.

As a reminder, you can re-watch Kidman's AMC ad below. Although I'll admit it made me miss the full-length version that's no longer playing ahead of new movies.

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This video instantly went viral, and has become a beloved part of the moviegoing experience for folks at AMC Theaters. The cult classic ad was even spoofed by Saturday Night Live, with Chloe Fineman doing an impression of Kidman in the process. That's how you know you've really made a mark in the popular culture .

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Aside from her ads, Nicole Kidman will return to the big screen with Practical Magic 2 on September 11th as part of the 2026 movie release list. For now fans can watch new episodes of the actress on Lioness, airing Sundays on Paramount+.