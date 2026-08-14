Steve-O Is Reminded Every Day About The Infamous Portapotty Stunt And The Reason Is ‘Gnarly’
Honestly, I’m going to be reminded of it all the time now, too
No one has ever accused Steve-O of being afraid of getting dirty for the laughs. The self-described “attention whore” was always willing to do among the grossest stunts over the 25-year+ history of the Jackass franchise. In celebration of the VOD release of Jackass: Best and Last (which landed on the 2026 movie schedule earlier this year), I had a chance to ask Steve-O about one of his most notorious–and grossest–stunts. I’m talking about the “Poo Cocktail Supreme,” when the daredevil was launched by slingshot in a portapotty filled with poop in Jackass: 3D.
The poop wasn’t human, which I didn’t realize. It was dog poop. I’m not sure that makes it any better, but it does mean that Steve-O has been left with a constant reminder of his epic stunt. When I asked him about the stunt, he explained why he still thinks of it all the time. Of the poop, he says:
He had a lot more to say about how they set up the stunt, including using a company called “We Do Doo Doo.” Check out his full answer on our Instagram page:
Steve-O has since become a true dog lover, and even in our interview, one of his dogs hopped up onto his lap. He's also moved to a farm outside Nashville where he and his ex-partner Lux Wright started an animal sanctuary called Radical Ranch, where, according to their website, they have a "mission to adopt and care for animals in need while inspiring compassion for animals in a fun and radical environment. "
Given all that goes into animal care, and speaking as a dog owner myself who often picks up his pet's poop on walks, I'm positive this is one stunt that Steve-O will never forget.
Steve-O and the rest of the Jackass crew are celebrating all that is and was great about the franchise over the years, including this moment from Jackass: 3D, which you can check out with a Paramount+ subscription. There are plenty more moments, of course, in Jackass: Best and Last, which you can buy through your Prime subscription, that you can celebrate along with them. It's a very fitting conclusion to one of the wildest and funniest franchises in Hollywood history.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.