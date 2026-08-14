Steve-O Is Reminded Every Day About The Infamous Portapotty Stunt And The Reason Is ‘Gnarly’

No one has ever accused Steve-O of being afraid of getting dirty for the laughs. The self-described “attention whore” was always willing to do among the grossest stunts over the 25-year+ history of the Jackass franchise. In celebration of the VOD release of Jackass: Best and Last (which landed on the 2026 movie schedule earlier this year), I had a chance to ask Steve-O about one of his most notorious–and grossest–stunts. I’m talking about the “Poo Cocktail Supreme,” when the daredevil was launched by slingshot in a portapotty filled with poop in Jackass: 3D.

The poop wasn’t human, which I didn’t realize. It was dog poop. I’m not sure that makes it any better, but it does mean that Steve-O has been left with a constant reminder of his epic stunt. When I asked him about the stunt, he explained why he still thinks of it all the time. Of the poop, he says:

It’s real poo; it’s dog poo, and I had just gotten my first dog ever at that time. And every day, I would walk my dog, and I would pick it up. And after that Poo Cocktail Supreme, every time I bent over and picked up my dog's poo, and I looked at it, and thought, I am gnarly. I’m a gnarly dude.

He had a lot more to say about how they set up the stunt, including using a company called “We Do Doo Doo.” Check out his full answer on our Instagram page:

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Steve-O has since become a true dog lover, and even in our interview, one of his dogs hopped up onto his lap. He's also moved to a farm outside Nashville where he and his ex-partner Lux Wright started an animal sanctuary called Radical Ranch, where, according to their website, they have a "mission to adopt and care for animals in need while inspiring compassion for animals in a fun and radical environment. "

Given all that goes into animal care, and speaking as a dog owner myself who often picks up his pet's poop on walks, I'm positive this is one stunt that Steve-O will never forget.

Steve-O and the rest of the Jackass crew are celebrating all that is and was great about the franchise over the years, including this moment from Jackass: 3D, which you can check out with a Paramount+ subscription. There are plenty more moments, of course, in Jackass: Best and Last, which you can buy through your Prime subscription, that you can celebrate along with them. It's a very fitting conclusion to one of the wildest and funniest franchises in Hollywood history.