Following Weather Delays, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Got The News We've Been Waiting For

The Game of Thrones franchise is still going strong following the end of the hit HBO fantasy series in 2019. The 2026 TV schedule has seen more than one prequel hit the premium cable network, with House of the Dragon’s third season and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ debut (now available with an HBO Max subscription). While the latter only premiered in January, HBO renewed it for Season 2 in November and production had started shortly after, only to deal many times with the mysterious maven that is Mother Earth. But following (many) weather delays, it seems like the upcoming season just got good news we’ve been waiting for.

Production began on Season 2 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in December, but it’s been quite a roller coaster. In April, filming was halted due to record-breaking rainfall in Spain, which flooded parts of the set. Ironically, production moved from Belfast to Spain to accurately tell the story, as Season 2 is set during a brutal drought in the Reach. They'd thought Spain's dry land would be a safe haven, but Europe's really been going through it this summer.

Now, finally, it seems like filming is finished, or at the very least, close to being done. A Reddit user shared on the show’s subreddit that star Peter Claffey received a wrap gift, showing the present on his Instagram Story.

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Of course, while wrap gifts are given at the end of a production, it has not been confirmed that filming is 100% done. But I think we can surmise Claffey is done, and others are getting close, if they aren't finished already. Considering how brutal filming Season 2 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms sounded, especially with the weather, I can only imagine how relieved they are.

Season 2 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be based on The Sworn Sword, the second novella in George R.R. Martin’s novella series of the same name. The six-episode season will center on Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall (Claffey) and his squire, Prince Aegon “Egg” Targaryen (Dexter Sol Ansell), as they serve an impoverished hedge knight in the region of the Reach.

There are only three novellas in the series, and it’s possible that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms could go beyond the books like Game of Thrones. Co-creator Ira Parker already has a plan in place, previously noting that he’d be fine if they only got three seasons but would be more than happy to tell Dunk and Egg’s story to the end.

As of now, a premiere date for Season 2 has not been revealed, but it will be sometime in 2027. With filming reaching its end, it may not be long until HBO gives fans a date. I'm not the type to "dunk" on any delays, and know the wait will be worth it in the end.