Jesse Lee Soffer And P.D. Creator Are Reuniting For New CBS Show, And I Love The One Chicago Support

Jesse Lee Soffer returned to Chicago P.D. on the 2026 TV schedule earlier this year to reprise his role as Jay Halstead for the first time since leaving the series in Season 10. And it seems like he just can’t get enough of the NBC drama. The actor is officially teaming up with one of the co-creators for a brand new CBS show, and I absolutely love the support he’s getting from his One Chicago family.

According to TVLine, CBS is developing drama series Strike Force (working title). The series comes from Matt Olmstead, who co-created Chicago P.D. with Dick Wolff. Olmstead also served as executive producer on CBS’ FBI: International, which Soffer starred in for the fourth and final season. Soffer is set to executive produce and star in Strike Force should it go to series for the 2027-28 season.

Per the logline, Soffer’s “battle-tested DEA agent” returns home to “Kansas City to lead a multi-agency strike force targeting the violent criminals now trying to exploit America’s heartland.” Soffer took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate the good news, and he got plenty of support in return. Jon Seda, who portrayed Antonio Dawson on Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire, had a short but sweet message:

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Congrats brother 🙏🏻

Also among the many comments was Revenge star Nick Wechsler. He recurred in the fourth season of Chicago P.D. as Kenny Rixton and had a more colorful message for Soffer. And it’s pretty great:

Fuck yeah, man!

It’s not just Chicago P.D. stars who are showing up. Annie Ilonzeh, who starred as paramedic Emily Foster for Seasons 7-8 of Chicago Fire and appeared on Chicago P.D., also had a sweet message. Like Soffer, the actress previously went from One Chicago to CBS, starring in the eighth and final season of S.W.A.T.. And her comment is basically what all of us are saying:

Let’s gooo. I’m ready yesterday

Aside from support from his One Chicago family, Soffer is also getting support from his FBI family. Christina Wolfe, who starred on International as Amanda Tate in Seasons 3-4, showed her former co-star some love, and I seriously wish to get some kind of reunion between the two in this new show. FBI: International was canceled far too soon, and I love seeing that he’s still close with the cast:

Yesss! Amazing! 🙌

Of course, Soffer got plenty more support from friends, colleagues, and former co-stars, even with the show only in development. Since it’s still early, there’s no telling what Strike Force’s future will look like, but I have definitely been itching to see Soffer back on my screen again, especially after he returned for the One Chicago crossover. Hopefully, more information should be announced soon, though. At the very least, fans can watch all seasons of Chicago P.D. now with a Peacock subscription.