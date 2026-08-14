Adam Sandler's Daughter Is A Chip Off The Old Block As Reviews Land Her New Movie 100% On Rotten Tomatoes
Now streaming on Netflix.
Sunny Sandler has been making a name for herself as an actress, particularly in the past couple of years, starring alongside her dad Adam Sandler in movies like You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah and Happy Gilmore 2. And just like her dad steps away from comedy every once in a while for more serious pieces, Sunny is flexing her dramatic muscles in Don’t Say Good Luck, which has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score as it hits the Netflix schedule.
Don’t Say Good Luck stars Sunny Sandler as 16-year-old Sophie, a theater kid who’s preparing for her school’s production of Waitress when her mother Elizabeth (Melanie Lynskey) gets a devastating cancer diagnosis. Angie Han of THR is amongst the critics contributing to that 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, as she says the actresses shine as mother and daughter in this story of coming of age amidst grief. Han writes:
Guy Lodge of Variety agrees that Melanie Lynskey brings her signature sincerity, while Sunny Sandler captures her character’s “needy girlish terror and exploratory adult curiosity.” Don’t Say Good Luck is an “honest four-hanky weepie,” Lodge says, so have the tissues handy. His review reads:
William Bibbiani of The Wrap says Don’t Say Good Luck is successful in capturing bittersweet human emotions. It’s genuine, except for a few moments that feel slightly contrived, Bibbiani writes, and while Sunny Sandler may be wonderful as the main character, it’s Melanie Lynskey who deserves the flowers. According to the critic:
Pete Hammond of Deadline says this 2026 movie release confirms talent runs in the Sandler family. Sunny Sandler and “the incomparable” Melanie Lynskey give this coming-of-age story such emotional depth, Hammond says, writing:
Jocelyn Noveck of the AP rates it 2.5 stars out of 4, writing that Don’t Say Good Luck is aimed squarely at those who get goosebumps at the thought of starring in the school play, and Sunny Sandler is a pleasure to watch. Noveck continues:
I couldn’t even get through all of these reviews without tearing up, so I’ll definitely be prepared for a good cry when I fire up my Netflix subscription for this one. I mean, 100% of critics can’t be wrong, right? If you also want to check out the latest project from Adam Sandler’s progeny, Don’t Say Good Luck is streaming now on Netflix.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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