Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Brings Its Adventuring Party Together In Big Super Bowl Spot

The Super Bowl is a big place for commercials of all kinds but it’s a big deal for movie fans because films need to be sold too. We’ll see lots of ads for upcoming movies during the big game, but as with most Super Bowl ads these days, we don’t need to actually wait for the game to see them. The ad spot for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is now available, and it spotlights each member of the party.

Dungeons and Dragons is a game in which players come together to form a party of adventurers. Each character has their own unique set of skills they bring to the table, and the 30-second version of the Honor Among Thieves trailer focuses on each of the various characters, and what they can do. Check it out above.

While the ad spot doesn’t really show us anything we haven’t already seen in the trailers for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, it does about as good a job as you could do trying to distill the essence of a D&D game, and the movie into half a minute.

It opens with Chris Pine’s bard character saying that they need a team, and then we see each member of that team that makes up the incredible Honor Among Thieves cast. Michelle Rodriquez plays a half-orc barbarian. Regé-Jean Page is a human paladin. Justice Smith is a sorcerer and Sophia Lillis is Doric, a tiefling Druid.

That’s a pretty solid party to put together in any actual D&D campaign. It would give any Dungeon Master plenty to work with. Lots of potentially interesting character dynamics to explore. And then, of course, you have the adventure itself, which will see this group come together to fight a great evil, which they inadvertently helped create.

So far it has to be said there’s a great deal of potential in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. For those that don’t have an intimate familiarity with the source material, it will simply be a traditional fantasy story that clearly has a bit of a sense of humor. The basis of D&D is built inside most of the same fantasy concepts that J.R.R. Tolkien popularized and numerous others have used since, so everybody will get it.

But for those that know Dungeons & Dragons well, Honor Among Thieves may have even more going for it. Sure, the ads and trailers have shown off numerous classic monsters that players will know, but it’s the tone of the film that is perfect. While D&D is built to allow for “serious” stories, it’s all but impossible for things, by chance or player intention, to not get a little silly now and then. This movie clearly understands that.