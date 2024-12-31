Dwayne Johnson Shared 'Some Midnight Glycogen Depleted Wisdom' To Wrap Up 2024, And Tied It In With A Sweet Comment About His Daughters

2024 was a year of ups and downs for Dwayne Johnson, but whether he's reflecting on Moana 2 crushing at the box office or critics calling his Christmas movie Red One "a lump of coal," he's in the gym either way. Not only is he increasing his gains and earning his famous cheat meals, but he's also passing on some "glycogen-depleted wisdom" to fans and a sweet message about his daughters.

It's common for The Rock to share messages with his Instagram followers following a workout session, so I would forgive those who saw his latest and scrolled right on by. That said, I would recommend looking at this one, as he shares an important message about the things we "get to" do and how we can use that motivation to do the hard things and gain important life experience. Take a listen:

I'm beginning to understand why there are always so many upcoming Dwayne Johnson movies on the way. His want to push himself and finding the motivation to continue to push himself even when he doesn't want to is the key to The Rock's work ethic. I can't help but feel a little inspired by his message and wonder how I can implement his advice in the new year.

Others absorbed the message in the same way, and some couldn't get past the flash of pink on the actor's hands as he was giving his late-night speech in the gym. Rather than ignore the comments, Dwayne Johnson hopped in the comments to address the fact that he had painted nails in the video:

We get to! Like I GET TO be forced to have my nails painted by my little girls.

The Brahma Bull has his daughters, Jazzy and Tia, to thank for his stylish-looking fingernails, seen briefly in the video. There's no denying Johnson has been a family man over the years, and he even managed to get his girls a cameo in Moana 2. Is it any surprise he's the type of dad to let his daughters glam him up every so often? Not to me.

As for what 2025 holds for Dwayne Johnson, he will be in the A24 film The Smashing Machine, which highlights the real-life story of MMA fighter Mark Kerr. We also know he'll be reprising his role as Maui in a live-action adaptation of Disney's Moana, which I think many are eager to see even so quickly off the heels of Moana 2. The remake began filming back in November, and the BTS looks at props already have me eager to see this one on the big screen.

Until the time comes for that, we'll all have to just settle for more gym videos from Dwayne Johnson and motivational words to keep us on top as we head into the new year. Maybe I'll also have my daughter paint my nails before 2025, just to see if that brings any extra good mojo my way in the new year.