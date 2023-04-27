Dylan Sprouse And Adam Sandler Reunited In Paris, But Have Hilariously Different Memories Of What Went Down

Running into old friends can make for some pretty funny stories, even if all involved have different versions of the same events. A hilariously different set of memories between former Big Daddy co-stars Dylan Sprouse and Adam Sandler reminds us of this fact, as conflicting reports of a recent reunion have made out into the world. The difference between how Sandler and Sprouse saw things happening is literally night and day, or rather night and early morning, and spans the promotion of two 2023 new movie releases .

Promoting his latest film, Beautiful Disaster, Dylan Sprouse was shown a clip on Access Hollywood in which Adam Sandler recalled bumping into him in Paris. Talking about the encounter as if it were some random late night surprise, Sandler’s story told during the Murder Mystery 2 press day claimed that this all took place at 2 AM. After seeing that story for himself, Sprouse countered that story’s circumstances with the following correction:

I was just in Paris very briefly and I did see Adam, but it was not 2 AM. It was 8 PM, and he’s just old. Dude, like go to sleep. Adam, if 8 PM feels like 2 AM go to bed.

Keep in mind, this was the same Murder Mystery 2 interview that saw Jennifer Aniston shocked by Cole Sprouse’s age . Adam Sandler even seemed to be surprised by that revelation, so maybe this mix-up is just a case of time passing differently between generations. In any case, those Sprouse boys seem to spark some interesting conversations no matter where they go, or what time of day it is.

The Sandler/Sprouse reunion will naturally have people wondering if Big Daddy 2 could ever happen , and the SNL vet/Murder Mystery star has made his stance on that possibility clear. It still couldn’t hurt to try and get Adam Sandler back together with either Dylan or Cole Sprouse, even if it was a one-off sort of thing like in a potential Murder Mystery 3.

As Netflix’s latest whodunnit is already a hit with audiences, that’s something that could happen sooner than later. This would make things a bit easier for the next hypothetical scenario where Adam Sandler and Dylan Sprouse meet up, as being based in the same time zone would probably eliminate any sort of confusion when telling future stories about meeting in the wild. In that case, both parties will have to work on how to turn their next fateful meeting into a hysterical mixup of a different sort.