There’s An Easter Egg In The Trailer For M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap That Suggests He’s Getting More Twist-y Than Normal

It's a big year for the Shyamalan household, as the man and his family who brought us The Sixth Sense and Signs have two upcoming horror movies on the 2024 movie schedule . In the trailer for M. Night’s newest movie , the serial killer thriller Trap, there is an easter egg that suggests the master of the twist is getting even more twisty-y than usual, and it involves his daughter's directorial deputy, The Watchers.

When it comes to directors who have mastered the art of the plot twist, M. Night Shyamalan sits comfortably at the top of the list. The trailer for his latest project looks like he's not only setting us up for another mind-bending adventure with what I believe is a secret sequel but also intriguingly linking it to his daughter's first movie, the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of author A.M. Shine’s horror adventure novel . At precisely 1:09 into the trailer, if you're quick enough to pause and zoom in on the background, you'll spot a subtle yet unmistakable nod to The Watchers.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Did you catch that? Tucked away just behind the police convoy, there's a fleeting glimpse of a poster for Ishana Night Shyamalan’s new flick . This quick nod could be more than just a father proudly highlighting his daughter's work; it might hint at a shared universe. Is that what the trailer hints at with the line: "Get Ready For a New Experience"? This isn't just passing the torch—it's potentially weaving together a tapestry of Shyamalanian tales... a Shyamalaniverse, if you will. Or perhaps, the Night’s Nexus of Movies. No, that’s not quite right. How about the Shyamalandscape of Cinema?!

Of course, this is all speculation, and I might be way off base. Especially since Ishana has made it clear she intends to carve out a path distinct from her father's . Shared father-daughter universe or not, one thing is for sure: Trap is very much a family production. M. Night's other daughter, the real-life pop singer Saleka Shyamalan, is gearing up for a significant role in the thriller. She plays the fictional singer Lady Raven, whose concert becomes the unlikely setting where the father (and serial killer), played by Josh Hartnett, finds himself inescapably caught.

As for The Watchers, the film centers around a young artist, Mina, played by Dakota Fanning. She finds herself stranded in a vast, untamed forest where every car, including hers, mysteriously breaks down at the tree line. Pushed into the forest's depths by desperate cries for help, she stumbles upon a grim concrete bunker just as darkness falls. She becomes the newest member of a group of people who believe mysterious forces are observing them. This theme resonates deeply with Shyamalan's love for suspense and the supernatural. Including this poster in Trap’s background scenery is a clever Easter egg that does double duty, promoting his daughter’s film and enriching the lore of his own.

As the two films approach their releases, the question remains: How deep does the rabbit hole go in Shyamalan’s expanding universe? The Watchers hits theaters first on June 7, with Trap following on August 9.