Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Trailer With Tom Hanks Has Finally Dropped, And We’re All Shook Up

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic has been a long time in the making, with the production taking almost a decade to make it to the big screen. While last fall saw a bit of footage revealed through a quick teaser from Lurhmann himself , it was all too brief and left the world wanting more. That’s all changed now, as the Austin Butler/Tom Hanks starring biopic has now given us a better look at what to expect, and we’re all shook up.

Finally revealing Butler’s looks as The King, Warner Bros. freshly delivered the first trailer for the studio's June release. Showing us various points in Presley's life and career, it looks absolutely stunning in its first footage. Though as Austin Butler’s Elvis Presley is undoubtedly taking center stage, we’ve also gotten a look at a Tom Hanks performance that Baz Luhrmann has teased with some pretty high expectations.

Playing Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker, the Moulin Rouge director promises we’ll see a previously unknown side to Mr. Hanks’ acting . From the looks of what we’ve seen above, as well as the official still included below, transformative prosthetics look to be a component that’ll enhance the already iconic actor’s abilities.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Framed as a tale being told by Col. Parker himself, we’re given some Tom Hanks narration to set the scene of this history spanning story. With talk of greatness and destiny in the air, one can’t help but be reminded of how the “cradle to grave” musical biopic has fallen out of style since 2007's Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story eviscerated such rags to riches stories .

Few movies of this ilk have found their way to audiences hearts as of late, but leave it to the Australian director who gave us Romeo + Juliet to rebel against such a notion. Watching this trailer, Luhrmann’s unique visual style and energy is out in force, bringing an electricity to this brief glimpse. Elvis Presley’s hips have always been legendary, but the way this trailer brings that fact to life needs to be seen to be believed.

It’s another part of Austin Butler’s leading performance that occupies a cozy intersection between mimickry and sincerity. Embodying the man and the myth, Elvis’s trailer shows off Butler’s skills alongside its visual sizzle. It should also be noted that through his own singing and vocal performance, the actor who was previously seen in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is absolutely nailing the role so far.

Thanks to this trailer for Elvis, there seems to be new life in the musical biopic. Opting for a flare that’s reminiscent of what we saw in Dexter Fletcher’s Rocketman , Baz Luhrmann seems ready to tell an American success story with a bold visual language. As it’s being helped along by Austin Butler and Tom Hanks’ impressive looking performances, the world might just say “thank ‘ya very much” once the final result has been unleashed.