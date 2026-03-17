Jack Ryan Movie Reveals Title, Explosive Trailer And New BTS Role For John Krasinski

It’s been a little while since Jack Ryan wrapped up its four-season run (which can be viewed in its entirety with a Prime Video subscription). While fans have been without John Krasinski’s version of the titular character for a few years, they’ve had the reassurance that Ryan would return in a new movie. Well, that film is officially set to hit the 2026 movie schedule, and the explosive first trailer was just released. It also reveals the official title as well as a sweet new behind-the-scenes role for Krasinski.

Monday marked the release of the teaser trailer for what’s now officially known as Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War. As revealed in the trailer, Jack is no longer working with the CIA and is now seemingly aiming to stay out of the line of fire. That changes, however, when his old boss and friend, James Greer (played by the returning Wendell Pierce) asks for his help in taking down a radicalized military group spreading fear and chaos. Of course, Ryan’s ultimately coaxed into getting back into the game.

While this is the definition of a “teaser trailer,” we do get some shots of Jack geared up and back in action. Hand-to-hand fights, car chases and explosions – staples of this franchise – just seem to be the tip of the iceberg for this “movie event.” And, behind the camera, Krasinski is taking on a new role, which marks a first for him in this franchise. He’s credited as a screenwriter on Ghost War, sharing that credit with Noah Oppenheim, and the actor-writer also has a story credit on this production.

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It makes sense that John Krasinski is shifting into writer mode for this production. For one, he’s obviously a skilled scribe in his own right, as he held the duties on his A Quiet Place franchise. That’ll also be the case for the upcoming third installment in that series. Additionally, over the years, there have been other stars who’ve written for the TV properties they’ve starred in. I can even think back to Carroll O'Connor writing for In the Heat of the Night or David Duchovny penning some episodes of The X-Files.

Fans may also be excited to know that there are a few more familiar faces in the fold this time around as well. Both Michael Kelly and Betty Gabriel are also reportedly reprising their roles as Mike November and Elizabeth Wright, respectively. Given that neither appear in this first trailer, I’m curious as to how big their roles will be.

On the whole, this Jack Ryan follow-up movie serves as a significant expansion for the mythos, which may be welcome to fans due to at least one other project not coming to fruition. It was reported in 2022 that a spinoff series centered on Michael Peña’s Domingo Chavez was in the works and, in 2023, Peña expressed his hopes to CinemaBlend about the show happening. At this point, though, the project has reportedly been shelved.

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Still, Ghost War should hopefully satisfy those who’ve been eager to see more of Ryan in action. It remains to be seen when a full trailer for the film might finally be released. In the meantime, though, this teaser is a nice little bit of promotion to set the tone for Jack’s next adventure.

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Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War is set to be released on May 20. In the meantime, why not revisit the original series or check it out for the first time?