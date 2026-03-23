A Quiet Place Part III Is Bringing In New Faces, And I Know What I Want From One

When it arrived on the scene and stressed proper theater etiquette, John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place franchise has introduced terrifying monsters, intense situations, and some of the most intriguing horror characters of the 21st century. When A Quiet Place Part III arrives, we’ll see the surviving members of the Abbott family, plus a trio of new faces, including one I want to see the most.

Krasinski recently took to Instagram to share a picture of A Quiet Place Part III’s script with the names of both returning and new members of the cast, including none other than Jack O’Connell. In recent years, the Skins alum has played some of the most terrifying and unsettling characters in recent memory, including lead vampire Remmick in the Oscar-winning Sinners and Sir Lord Jimmy Crystal in 28 Years Later. Though I’d love to see him continue this path, there’s something else I want from the actor.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

As Much As It Pains Me, I Don’t Want Jack O’Connell Playing A Villain

When I saw Krasinski’s post about the Quiet Place Part III casting news, I was excited to see Katy O’Brian and Jason Clarke’s names listed alongside returning stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds. That excitement reached a fever pitch when I noticed that Jack O’Connell was also going to be in the movie, as he has been on an absolute tear in the past year with one unforgettable performance after another. However, then came the realization that there’s a good chance he’ll be playing a villain.

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Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think there’s a soul in this world who could have done as great a job as Remmick in Sinners or Jimmy Crystal in 28 Years Later (and The Bone Temple). As strange as it sounds, I even found those two characters to be quite sympathetic, despite the whole maiming, killing, and evil thing. That said, I don’t want another villainous role for O’Connell, at least not right now.

He’s played nobler and more heroic characters over the years, and I honestly think that’s what we could use right now. It would show audiences a different side of him, allow him to spread his wings, and give the whole “bad guy” thing a break for a moment.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

I Just Don’t Want Him Being Typecast

Hear me out – it’s not going to be the end of the world if O’Connell ends up playing some kind of villain in A Quiet Place Part III. Truth be told, I’ll end up enjoying it. However, I am afraid that if he has too many great villainous roles in a row, he’ll end up being typecast in the future and only be seen by audiences as someone we’re supposed to root against. You could say it’s a testament to the way he expertly plays these types of characters, but we don’t want to get stuck here.

I guess we’ll have to wait and see what Jack O’Connell ends up doing in A Quiet Place Part III and if the upcoming horror movie answers any of those lingering questions from the last time we saw the Abbott family in the coming months ahead of its July 2027 release.