Following Sinners And 28 Years Later, Jack O'Connell Has Joined Another Major Horror Franchise (And I’m So In)

The horror genre can't stop won't stop, to the delight of fans like me. Some of the best horror movies from recent years have been scary movies, and Ryan Coogler's Sinners even managed to win big at the Oscars this year. Actor Jack O'Connell got a ton of love for playing Irish vampire Remmick, and then played another villain in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. Now he's got another upcoming horror movie role, and it's an A+ franchise that I can't wait to see him in.

O'Connell is becoming a bonafide Scream King lately, thanks to his roles in a number of horror franchises. Luckily for fans, he's got another huge gig coming up. John Krasinski recently revealed the cast for A Quiet Place Part III, and the Sinners star is on the list. Check it out below:

A post shared by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) A photo posted by on

Take my money. The Quiet Place movies (which are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) are modern horror classics, including the prequel Day One. Fans are eager to catch up with the Abbott family following A Quiet Place Part II's ending, and now we know some of the new faces that will show up in the developing threequel. Hopefully we get more information about that project sooner rather than later.

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Krasinski shared the above post to hist 4.8 million followers on Instagram, and the comments section is popping off. Obviously the franchise's stars like Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy are listed, but perhaps more intriguing are the newcomers. In addition to Jack O'Connell, this announcement also confirmed the casting of Pet Sematary's Jason Clarke and Love Lies Bleeding's Katy O'Brian. I can't wait to find out that this trio of actors will be up to in the next Quiet Place film.

Given how wildly successful Sinners was, O'Connell's starpower has been steadily growing. Fans were delighted when he popped up during Sinners' Oscar performance, even rocking Remmick's vampire fangs during the event (and on the carpet). So horror fans are likely losing their minds over the idea of him in A Quiet Place Part III. Talk about some inspired casting.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

In addition to Sinners, O'Connell got to be another terrifying villain in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. Funny enough that movie featured Cillian Murphy's return to the franchise, and now they'll both appear in A Quiet Place Part III. So that's yet another reason why fans of scary movies will be invested in John Krasinski's forthcoming threequel.

Along with the casting news, Krasinski also revealed when the third Quiet Place movie will hit theaters: July 30th 2027. That's more than a year away, but it's still thrilling. Of course, hardcore moviegoers probably wish it was on the 2026 movie release list.