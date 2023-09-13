I Love How Much Emily Blunt Is Into Trolling Matt Damon About Saving Private Ryan (And His Age) In This Viral Video

Matt Damon has been a certified A-lister for a while, having truly made his breakthrough in the late '90s due to the success of Good Will Hunting. His Oscar-nominated performance landed him a role in Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan, which some consider to be Damon's best movie. It’s been 25 years since the release of the World War II epic, and the Air actor was recently reminded of this in an interview. And of course, his good friend, Emily Blunt, couldn’t pass up a chance to poke fun at her pal after hearing the news, and I'm loving the hilarious interaction that resulted from it.

It’s common for friends to bond by joking around with each other, and that was certainly true while the two actors promoted Oppenheimer together this summer (prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike). They've known each other for years, and their friendship shined through during their press tour. On that note, when an interviewer remarked that it had been 25 years since Matt Damon starred in Saving Private Ryan, Blunt jumped at the chance to give her co-star a hard time about his age. You can see the hilarious clip from The Hook's interview with them below:

The Mary Poppins star is just so delightfully cheeky, and I love her for it. Her humorous candor is always so refreshing. Her colleague is also slightly self-deprecating here, as he's been at times over the years. All in all, I don't know how someone couldn't kick a kick out of this clip.

This isn't the only time Emily Blunt has referenced Matt Damon’s age while doing press with him. She hilariously remarked during an interview that when she auditioned for The Adjustment Bureau, which they starred in together, she thought that she was too young to play Damon’s love interest. Of course, the casting decision worked out in the long run, as they had great chemistry.

Not only did the two co-stars maintain a friendship after making the 2011 movie, but they're also neighbors. The Ocean's Eleven actor and his wife live near Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski within a Brooklyn apartment building. This close connection was wonderfully showcased amid the promo tour for Christopher Nolan's historical drama. The cast of the Oppenheimer even took a cute picture together while eating pizza on the roof of their shared New York City building. This friend group looks like an absolute blast to hang out with, and the age gap is clearly null-and-void when it comes to having a good time together.

It may be 25 years since Saving Private Ryan, but Matt Damon hasn’t slowed down for a second. In the last quarter century, the Oscar winner has starred in the Bourne franchise, been nominated for additional Academy Awards for The Martian and Invictus and continued to have prominent roles in auteur projects like The Departed and True Grit. This year alone, Damon had two major films release, and he has one on the way. His co-star can joke all she wants about his age, but it doesn’t seem like the Ford v Ferrari star is stopping anytime soon and is still at the top of his game. Though I'll also be on the look out for more humorous interactions between him and his co-star/neighbor in the meantime.

Fans of both Matt Damon and Emily Blunt can check out both actors in their latest film, Oppenheimer, which extended its theatrical IMAX run. You can also see the duo starring opposite each other in The Adjustment Bureau, which is streaming now for Amazon Prime subscribers.