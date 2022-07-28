Emmy Rossum's Best Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

There are plenty of TV actors and actresses who I have come to love and adore in some of my favorite shows, and one of those just happens to be Emmy Rossum. While she has been in plenty of movies to show off her talent, many people probably know her as I do - as Fiona Gallagher, from Shameless.

However, Emmy Rossum has done plenty of things in both movies and TV, showing off her wide variety of talents, and further proving just how skilled she is, whether it be acting or singing or anything else. If you’re a fan of the actress, here is where you can watch the best Emmy Rossum movies and TV shows, and where they are streaming.

Shameless (2011-2019)

First up on the list is probably what many people know Emmy Rossum from. Shameless, one of the most popular shows on Showtime , follows the Gallaghers on the South Side of Chicago, as they try to live their everyday lives and somehow grow up better than their miserable alcoholic father, Frank. Fiona has to look after everyone, and make sure everything is in tip top shape.

As mentioned in the introduction, Emmy Rossum played Fiona Gallagher as part of the Shameless cast until she left at the end of Season 9. While I do love every person in the Shameless cast, from Jeremy Allen White as Lip to William H. Macy as Frank, there is just something about Rossum as Fiona that does it for me. She really was the heart of the show from the very beginning, and all you wanted to do was root for her.

Personally, I think she should have come back for the end of the series , as Fiona’s character was truly one of my favorites growing up. However, I understand that Rossum had plenty of other things going on in her busy life, so I won’t get too upset.

The Phantom Of The Opera (2004)

Based on the Broadway musical of the same name, The Phantom of the Opera follows the story of a young soprano who works at an opera house, but her talent ends up becoming the fascination of a strange figure who lives under the theater.

If you want to talk about a classic musical, you can’t get more classical than Phantom of the Opera, and Emmy Rossum as the lead singer, Christine Daaé, is some of the best casting you will ever see in a movie like this. As someone who's seen the musical on stage, I’ll be honest and say that this film adaptation could have been better, but nothing beats Rossum’s performance. Oh, and she sings everything. Everything. She was a trained singer before she ended up in this role, and holy crap she could have been on Broadway instead of in movies and TV.

Comet (2014)

If you’re looking for an interesting romantic dramedy, check out Comet. This film, starring Emmy Rossum and Justin Long, sort of has a sci-fi twist, where we bounce back and forth during the timeline of a six-year relationship with its ups and downs, taking place in a different universe.

It’s certainly an interesting film from the moment you begin watching it, but what really makes Comet stand out amongst Emmy Rossum’s other performances is her chemistry with co-star Justin Long, as their relationship is believable and a rollercoaster from start to finish, creating a great dramedy that will truly knock your socks off.

Mystic River (2003)

In this Clint Eastwood-directed film, Mystic River documents the story of three men who were once close childhood friends, but when a tragedy ends up hitting one of the families, they all must come together again to figure out what was the exact cause of this tragedy.

Mystic River was a critically praised film and was nominated for several awards at the Academy Awards, even winning two for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress, but did you know that this was one of Emmy Rossum’s breakout roles? She played Katie Markham, who is pretty much the focus of the whole movie, and she truly shined at such a young age. This drama is hard-hitting and is a must-watch for sure, even if her role might have been one you could have forgotten about.

Cold Pursuit (2019)

Starring Liam Neeson , Cold Pursuit is an action/thriller that asks the question “how far are you willing to go for vengeance?” That’s what Neeson’s character decides, as he begins to take out members of a drug cartel one by one after they kill his son.

You know it’s going to be a good Liam Neeson movie when he’s getting revenge on people for hurting his family - which seems to be his go-to, with films like Taken being some of his biggest box-office draws - but the cast of Cold Pursuit is great as well, with Emmy Rossum playing Kim, a police officer who is working as this string of murders starts to come in. It’s a change from her normal roles but a welcome one, all the same.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

If you’re looking for a great science-fiction disaster movie, you need to watch The Day After Tomorrow. This film shows what might happen if the North Atlantic Ocean circulation was disrupted, and the horrifying extreme weather conditions that would follow and start a brand new ice age.

Besides Shameless, this was one of the first projects I ever saw Emmy Rossum in, and I loved her in it from the very beginning. There’s just something about The Day After Tomorrow that is so terrifying, but what really makes this movie great is the cast. Emmy Rossum stands out as Laura Chapman, and she and Jake Gyllenhaal had some intense chemistry. While I wouldn’t take anything this film depicts as accurate, there’s no denying it isn’t terrifying to think about what could happen, and we probably wouldn’t handle the crisis very well.

Dare (2009)

Next up, we have Dare, a romantic drama that has been described as a cross between Pretty in Pink and Cruel Intentions. This movie depicts what happens when three high-school friends, who are all going in different directions in life, end up giving into desire and become a part of an intimate three-way which turns their lives upside down.

As someone who likes a good drama, Dare is certainly up there on my list of guilty pleasures. It doesn’t do anything that really stands out amongst other crazy high school dramas, but what really does it for me, and what drives the film overall, is the casting Emmy Rossum, Zach Gilford, and Ashley Springer. Their story is so complex and interesting that it’s hard to look away until the film ends, and I mean that in a good way.

A Futile And Stupid Gesture (2018)

You knew there’d be at least one Netflix original on here, and that is A Futile and Stupid Gestures. This film, starring Will Forte, is a biographical comedy-drama that tells the story of Douglas Kenney, a troubled comic who truly changed the face of comedic publications with the invention of National Lampoon.

This film is so stacked with stars - like truly stacked - that you’d think certain performances wouldn’t stand out, but Emmy Rossum as actress Kathryn Walker does, and I truly enjoyed watching her performance amongst all of the other craziness of this film. This movie genuinely tells a great story that will have you invested straight from the beginning, with great performances to boot.

Before I Disappear (2014)

In this drama, Before I Disappear tells the story of Richie, a young man who is upset with how his life has gone, but on the night where he plans to end it all, he gets a call from his estranged sister, and this ends up changing his life forever, showing just how much a single person can affect your life.

Emmy Rossum is powerful as Maggie in this movie. Truly, I think it’s one of her best film performances yet and it astounds me that it was never really talked about. She nails every line, emotion, and detail that you would expect and steals every scene she is in. Before I Disappear will have you sobbing by the end of it - or, at the very least, wanting to give your own family a call to check up on them.

Angelyne (2022)

Last but not least, we have Angelyne, Emmy Rossum’s latest adventure into television. In this Peacock original miniseries, Rossum stars in the titular, real-life role, a blond bombshell who ended up rising to fame in the '80s, thanks to advertisements, despite her secretive lifestyle.

If you thought that Emmy Rossum as Fiona was good, you’re going to love her in Angelyne. To be honest, you barely even recognize her, and that’s not just because the wardrobe and makeup is amazingly well-done , but Rossum acts her butt off and truly shows just how much she can step into a character, especially one as eccentric as Angelyne. She transforms for this role.

