Even 007 Has Gotten Covid At This Point, As Daniel Craig Play Shuts Down Following Positive Test

It’s been years of the ongoing pandemic, with COVID known for constantly adding an interruption to “normal” life. In order for movie sets and stage productions to continue, cast and crew are subject to strict testing. Even 007 has gotten COVID at this point, as Daniel Craig’s Broadway play has shut down following a positive test.

Actor Daniel Craig has finally wrapped his tenure as James Bond following the release of No Time to Die. His schedule should presumably be much more freed up, and he’s taking the time to return to Broadway as the title character of Macbeth. But performances were recently cancelled when the 54 year-old actor tested positive for COVID. As it was announced on the show’s Twitter account:

PERFORMANCE UPDATE FOR SATURDAY, APRIL 2Today’s matinee and evening performance of MACBETH are cancelled due to Daniel Craig just testing positive for COVID this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/hluAIqGAQWApril 2, 2022 See more

Well, there you have it. Considering the close proximity of Broadway theaters and the fact that Daniel Craig is headlining this latest revival of Macbeth, the production has had to temporarily shut down. Luckily the theater industry has set procedures to ensure that things go back to normal as soon as possible.

As the post from the production of Macbeth confirms, refunds are going to be issued for the folks who weren't able to see Daniel Craig in the infamous Scottish play. Although any folks who traveled to New York to see 007 in the role will no doubt be disappointed.

There's actually been a number of COVID spikes in Broadway shows lately. The revival of Company had nearly all the principal cast out this past week, resulting in a record number of swings and understudies going on. Although this process can be more complicated when there's a big name like Daniel Craig attached.

Smart money says that Daniel Craig will be back in the show sooner rather than later, and will continue his post-No Time to Die career. Aside from his return to Broadway, fans are eager to see him return to the role of Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson's Knives Out 2. While he's done sipping martinis in a tux, Craig already has another franchise to lead.

Movie fans might be doubly interested in the Broadway revival of Macbeth thanks to the recent film adaptation that was released starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand called The Tragedy of Macbeth. The Joel Coen movie was universally acclaimed, earning a few Academy Award nominations. While Washington is a master at Shakespeare, it should be interesting to see how Daniel Craig interprets the same text.

Hopefully Daniel Craig is able to have a speedy recovery from his recent COVID diagnosis, and therefore able to resume performances of Macbeth. No Time to Die is available for home purchase now, and Knives Out 2 is expected to arrive on Netflix sometime this year. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.