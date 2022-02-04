Knives Out 2: Our First Impressions Of The Suspicious Cast In The Rian Johnson Sequel

There are all varieties of cinematic delights scheduled to be released in 2022, but few have our curiosity gripped quite as firmly as Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2. Audiences fell in love with Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc in the upcoming sequel’s 2019 predecessor, watching with delight as he solved the murder of legendary mystery author Harlan Thrombey, and fans around the world are over the moon with anticipation waiting to see how he will approach his next case.

Sadly, at this point we don’t have much to go on when it comes to details about the circumstances that require Benoit Blanc’s keen insight in Knives Out 2, but today we did get our very first look at the film’s suspicious ensemble cast.

Netflix unveiled the exciting sneak peek at the movie within a trailer previewing their 2022 slate this morning, and the brief glimpse at the new Rian Johnson film features a look at the characters played by Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, and Dave Bautista. And while we don’t even know their names, their appearances alone leave quite a first impression – and we figured that we would have a bit of fun speculating about their individual vibes based on the eight second clip.

Kathryn Hahn

It’s been confirmed that Knives Out 2 is taking place in Greece, but Kathryn Hahn’s character has the look of a person who would be much more comfortable on a getaway weekend in Atlantic City parked at a slot machine. If I had to put money on anybody getting seasick as a result of the boat ride that the cast is about to take, all of my money would be on her. I get the sense that she doesn’t get out much, making this European trip a big splurge, and she’s definitely planning on bringing a snow globe back home as a souvenir for her favorite nephew. I can already tell why Hahn was excited to be a part of this project.

Jessica Henwick

The character played by Jessica Henwick in Knives Out 2 is a complicated read. My first instinct is to identify her as a slacker, if not especially because she is clearly choosing sartorial comfort over trying to impress – but also because of the vape. What makes her attitude a bit difficult to surmise, however, is the Louis Vuitton garment bag that is slung over her shoulder. This leaves two possibilities in my mind: 1) She has recently become wealthy and is getting used to life among the upper crust, or 2) She grew up with money and resents it, but can fit in among the wealthy when it’s called for. I also admittedly can’t rule out that she is carrying the dress for…

Kate Hudson

As presented, both Kathryn Hahn and Jessica Henwick’s character look a touch out of place for a fancy European trip, but that’s most definitely not how one would describe the appearance of Kate Hudson in Knives Out 2. Fashion and posture suggest that this is an individual who may vacation as a hobby. Among this group, I can also see the possibility of her overly flexing her sophistication and perhaps get alienated from her fellow travelers. Based on Benoit Blanc’s relationship with the money-grubbing Thrombey family in the first movie, I can envision the detective not exactly exhibiting a great deal of patience when it comes to dealing with her.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Looking at Leslie Odom Jr.’s costume compared to everyone else’s, I can’t help but notice a standout detail: he’s dressed for the wrong season. Everyone else is in summer gear, wearing light clothes and protection from the sun, but he’s the only one wearing a heavy long sleeve shirt and a hat that doesn’t offer any glare deterrence. It’s also hard not to notice that his body language is quite defensive, his arms clasped behind his back – but that may very well just be a natural response when you’re the only Black man around during some form of criminal investigation.

Madelyn Cline

Looking at Madelyn Cline’s Knives Out 2 character, I’m a bit torn: I can’t tell if her speaking voice is going to be more akin to Marisa Tomei in My Cousin Vinny or Alicia Silverstone in Clueless. I can easily imagine both, though the way she drops her wrists in the brief clip makes me lean toward the former. Either way, this is a person with a strong coastal accent. She’s not the polite society definition of classy, but you get the sense that in her mind she thinks she is, and taking a vacation in Greece is all about that image. She may try and forge a bond with Kate Hudson’s character, but I don’t foresee the effort being reciprocated.

Dave Bautista

The vibes of the first four characters discussed make me think that they are all traveling alone, but there is something about the aesthetic coordination between Madelyn Cline and Dave Bautista in the footage that for whatever reason puts them together as a couple in my mind. I also can’t help but think that wearing an animal print jacket with no shirt requires a bold personality, and salmon pants on a person that size demonstrates powerful confidence. I predict that there is going to be a good amount of finger pointing at him when it comes to the crime committed in the plot (which has not yet been revealed), but of the line-up here I find myself thinking he is the least suspicious looking. This is a man with nothing to hide.

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, and Dave Bautista, Knives Out 2 also stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, and Ethan Hawke, and while we haven’t gotten a first look at their characters yet, we’re exceptionally curious to discover how they’ll fit into the ensemble with the previewed collection of weirdos.

While the exciting sequel does not yet have an official release date, filming wrapped last summer, it has been confirmed that it will be out on Netflix in the latter half of this year. In the meantime, you can check out our guide to the best movies currently on Netflix, and check out our 2022 Netflix Movie Calendar to get a glimpse at all of the titles that are on the way.