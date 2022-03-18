No Time To Die Editor Tells Story He’s ‘Not Supposed To’ About Catching Daniel Craig In Tears During Screening Of His Final Bond Film
By Adreon Patterson published
Apparently, the No Time to Die star got emotional over his final Bond film.
Playing James Bond is a huge undertaking for any actor. And no one understands that more than Daniel Craig. Craig dedicated himself to keeping up the 007 brand over five films. At one time, it was questioned whether he would continue after the release of Spectre. Being that dedicated to a role would have any actor feel emotional. While it might be hard to imagine Craig weeping, a No Time to Die editor revealed how the actor felt after seeing a screening of his final Bond outing.
Craig spent almost two decades playing the international spy. So he was bound to be in his feelings over letting go of the Bond franchise. While Daniel Craig seemed stoic throughout many No Time to Die interviews, the film’s editor Elliott Graham opened up about catching him in a vulnerable moment. Graham was a little hesitant to expose Craig before telling Digital Spy:
It seemed like seeing his final Bond performance hit Craig differently than making the movie. Watching the screening gave him the emotional release he needed. It appeared as if the No Time to Die star had been holding back from living in his emotions attached to his Bond tenure. At least Daniel Craig was a true collaborator during his time as James Bond, according to Graham. The Knives Out star echoed the sentiment in mentioning what he would miss about playing the character.
Daniel Craig invested much of his life in carrying on the Bond legacy. It appeared the actor’s history proved he was destined to play James Bond as his birthday coincides with the late Sir Sean Connery’s debut as the international spy. Now that’s fate. Playing the iconic spy even led to the Hollywood star being honored with the Order of St. Michael and St. George, which is traditionally reserved for spies. So the connection between Craig and Bond is still living on.
Thankfully, Craig’s 007 swan song allowed him to end his tenure on a high note as No Time to Die was ranked as his second-best. Of course, now, audiences can watch Daniel Craig’s final Bond film by subscribing to Amazon Prime. You can look over upcoming movies to see what else the actor has in store.
A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.