Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Jamie Lee Curtis Is Getting Competitive With Doctor Strange 2, So Bring On The Multiversal Rivalry

Everything Everywhere All at Once proved the MCU isn’t the only place where a multiverse can exist. Of course, sharing that thread would lead to comparisons between the indie sci-fi film and Doctor Strange 2. The similarities between the two films were not only noticed by critics and moviegoers as Everything Everywhere’s Jamie Lee Curtis noticed them as well. Well, the Halloween actress stoked a multiversal rivalry by getting jokingly competitive with the Doctor Strange sequel.

The Knives Out actress isn’t one to hold her tongue, so sparking an A24 and Marvel rivalry falls right in line. It turned out Curtis is the sci-fi spectacle’s biggest cheerleader. She brought that up in a post on her Instagram where she defended the indie film. Curtis poured her heart into explaining why Everything Everywhere All at Once is a much better film than the sequel.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is MARVELOUS! It has a deep BEATING heart and BRILLIANT visual treats, EXTRAORDINARY performances and FANTASTIC BEASTLY FIGHT SCENES...... AND it COST LESS than the ENTIRE craft service budget on Doctor Strange and/or any other Marvel movie. COMPETITIVE? Fuck YES. I wasn't head cheerleader in high school for nothing. And P.S. our movie has a dynamite dildo fight scene as well as a very erotic hotdog hand mating dance and rocks.

Wow, who knew the Hollywood icon was that competitive? She brought up the best points about sci-fi comedy. Of course, Curtis shouldn’t care too much about battling the MCU, after having a decades-long career filled with huge hits. Her competitive (and hilariously petty) side came out as she highlighted a Doctor Strange 2 review in her post. Check out her full post below to see the Trading Places actress’s fierceness on full display.

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie) A photo posted by on

But the actress and producer wasn’t done yet with dragging the MCU sequel. She took to Instagram once more to point out more similarities between the two films. This time, it was about the film’s respective posters. She not only hyped up the indie film but the stellar cast in her call-out post below.

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie) A photo posted by on

While both films are steeped in multiverse lore, the films diverge into different avenues. Everything Everywhere All at Once follows an average laundromat owner who must defeat the alternate version of her daughter to save multiple universes. On the other hand, Doctor Strange 2 catches up with Stephen Strange facing off against Wanda Maximoff as he tries to save teen superhero America Chavez from a dire fate.

Not only are the narratives quite different but each film’s reception has verged in varying directions. The fantasy comedy film received universal acclaim for its characters, storytelling, and action. The latest MCU entry has received a mixed critical reception. The former reached a major milestone for its film studio A24 while the latter is expected to be another momentous success for the MCU.

There’s more than enough room for two multiverse spectacles. Both Everything Everywhere All at Once and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are currently both in theaters. Now, being on the multiversal rivalry. If you want to see what other spectacles are arriving in theaters this Spring and Summer, you can check out our 2022 movie schedule.