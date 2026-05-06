Evil Dead Burn's First Trailer Is Brutal, But The Response From Hunter Doohan's Wednesday Co-Star Is Way More Wholesome
Evil Dead Burn looks like a nightmare, but the comments briefly got very sweet.
The first trailer for Evil Dead Burn is here, and while what we know about the sequel is still pretty limited, one thing is clear: the Deadites remain deeply uninterested in peaceful conflict resolution. The footage from the 2026 movie schedule entry looks brutal, and fans quickly started reacting to the upcoming horror movie's gore, along with Hunter Doohan’s role in the new sequel. Doohan, who many viewers know from Wednesday, seems to be stepping into a much nastier playground this time around. But the sweetest reaction came from one of his Wednesday co-stars.
The trailer was shared on the official Evil Dead Burn Instagram page, and amongst all the chaos in the trailer, the best part of the post might actually be sitting in the comments section. Emma Myers, Doohan’s Wednesday co-star, popped in with a simple but very sweet bit of support:
Doohan responded in kind with his own response. He wrote:Article continues below
That is a charming little exchange to find beneath a trailer full of demonic violence. There’s something deeply funny about scrolling through reactions to an Evil Dead franchise trailer and suddenly stumbling into wholesome co-worker appreciation hour.
It also speaks to how much attention Doohan is already getting from fans. He has a built-in following from Wednesday, and judging by the comments, plenty of people are ready to follow him into the blood-soaked family home this movie is set in.
Fans Are Already Seated For Evil Dead Burn
The larger response to the trailer was exactly the kind of loud, panicked enthusiasm you’d expect from Evil Dead fans. Here are some of the best reactions in the comments:
- @that_randomperson27: “Now why the fuck would you open the door”
- @moviebuff_wilson: “Omg the trailer looks so freaking insane”
- @thatcinebuff: “SEATED!!!!!!!”
- @thedonavanrose: “NO CHEESE GRATERS PLEASE”
- @h16954z: “BROOO ITS ONLY THE TRAILER AND I’M SCARED AF”
- @prncesscool: “I can’t wait to feel like I’m gonna throw up!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! genuinely”
- @gus_reed: “my favorite genre: horrible, horrible things happening to stressed out legend @hunterdoohan”
That last one feels especially accurate. Doohan already has a face that works well for stress, suspicion and “something is very wrong here,” so dropping him into Evil Dead Burn makes a lot of sense. He looks like he belongs in a story where every hallway is a bad idea.
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Plenty of fans were also hyping up the franchise itself. One commenter says what the team has been doing with the Evil Dead saga is “absolutely glorious,” while another writes that the franchise “keeps on top form.” Mostly, though, the comments have that perfect horror-fan energy, which may be a good sign that Burns' box office will be solid
Evil Dead Burn opens only in theaters July 10, and the trailer already seems to be doing its job. It has fans scared, excited, slightly nauseous and weirdly emotional about Hunter Doohan. Honestly, for an Evil Dead movie, that feels about right.
If you’re looking to get hyped for the next installment in one of my all-time favorite horror movie franchises, revisiting one of the best horror movies of 2023, Evil Dead Rise (which features plenty of blood), is a pretty solid move. All you need is an HBO Max subscription.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
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