The Evil Dead Movies Streaming: How To Watch The Horror Franchise Before Evil Dead Rise

There was a time in the early 1980s when The Evil Dead was a subject of controversy for its graphic content and was actually removed from the home video release market in the United Kingdom for years after it was deemed a “Video Nasty.” Well, I guess you could say that the joke is on the people who banned it because, these days, anyone in the world can watch the original classic — one of the greatest horror movies ever made, as far as I am concerned — and the rest of the Evil Dead movies on streaming, uncut, whenever they want.

Recently, in preparation for the upcoming release of the series’ fifth feature-length installment, Evil Dead Rise, I had an eye-opening (and eye-popping) experience rewatching the first four movies — each of which I already owned on Blu-ray. However, if you have not purchased Sam Raimi’s intensely scary — and often morbidly funny — saga of demonic possession tales on physical media, allow me to show you where they are available to stream or rent digitally. Prepare for “the ultimate experience in grueling terror” with one of the greatest horror movie franchises of all time with our guide below.

The Evil Dead (1981)

When you think of supernatural horror movies that involve demonic possession, the first image that may come to mind is a white-eyed, scar-faced young child strapped to her bed, a priest praying to expel the evil invading them from inside, or any other tropes first introduced by The Exoricst in 1973. Or, you might be a fan of The Evil Dead who pictures menacing, grotesque, decaying creatures with a wickedly morbid sense of humor who can’t be stopped by reading scripture or dowsing holy water, but, perhaps, with a chainsaw.

Writer and director Sam Raimi — who was originally against the official title — became one of the most inspirational figures of indie horror filmmaking with this astonishing breakout hit that he made with his friends at a cabin in the woods on a shoestring budget and, arguably, even invented the modern “cabin in the woods” thriller. Producer and B-movie legend Bruce Campbell makes his debut as his most iconic character, Ash Williams, as he struggles to outwit the malevolent spirits that have taken over his friends in this terrifying classic that received high praise from Stephen King.

Evil Dead II (1987)

After their follow-up to The Evil Dead, 1985’s Crimewave, proved to be a flop, Raimi and co. returned to the cabin with a beloved sequel that would take the franchise in a whole new direction. By fusing the same freaky supernatural elements with a more cartoonish tone and comedy in the style of the Three Stooges, Raimi crafted one of the most dazzlingly unique horror-comedy movies of all time — if not the absolute best — with Evil Dead II.

Due to a rights dispute that prevented the filmmakers from using footage of the first movie, the sequel opens with a quick reimagining of its events before curdling into a straight-forward continuation that sees a snarkier Ash’s struggles against the insidious spirits worsening, to the point where he is forced to replace his severed right hand with a chainsaw. The inventive visual style and manic hijinks of this enduring favorite became a staple for much of Raimi’s filmography going forward and Campbell’s committed performance solidified him as one of horror’s greatest icons.

Army Of Darkness (1992)

What makes the Evil Dead movies one of the best horror franchises — if not the very best — is how each installment bears very little resemblance to the one that came before it. There is no greater evidence to this than the third installment, which picks up right where Evil Dead II left off, with Ash — now more brave and (on the poster) bulkier, but also more buffoonish, than ever — finding himself transported back to medieval times.

Army of Darkness technically counts as a horror movie — still boasting themes of demonic possession and adding reanimated skeletons into the mix — but looks, feels, and sounds far more like a fantasy adventure epic, while leaning even harder into Raimi’s slapstick sensibilities. Easily the most unique of the franchise, the film is also the most quotable and the funniest.

Evil Dead (2013)

It would take another two decades for the Evil Dead franchise to return to the big screen and in a way that, once again, took the franchise in a new direction. The feature-length debut of co-writer and director Fede Alvarez — who was handpicked to helm the project by Raimi, Campbell, and co-producer Robert Tapert — is the first to not include Ash as a main character (something that does not bother me like it may some other fans), but also the first to bring back the earnest tone and brutal violence of the original classic, but to even greater extremes.

The film also uniquely reinvents the plot by giving the cast of characters a more important reason to gather at the cabin — recovering addict Mia’s (Jane Levy) rehabilitation process — which leads her friends to assume she is merely going through withdrawals when strange and horrific things begins to happen. While it could also count as a reboot or simply another chapter to the saga, 2013’s Evil Dead is widely considered among the best horror remakes ever in the way it pays homage to what made the original films special by cranking everything up several notches.

BONUS: Ash Vs. Evil Dead (2015-2018)

It would take just a couple of years after 2013’s Evil Dead for Campbell to be reinstated as the face of the franchise but, this time, on the small screen. Developed by Raimi, his brother, Ivan, and Emmy-winning Watchmen producer Tom Spezialy, Ash vs. Evil Dead sees our chainsaw-handed title hero forced to come out of Deadite-hunting retirement well into his middle-aged years, with some help from his co-workers, Pablo (Ray Santiago) and Kelly (Dana DeLorenzo).

The series — which lasted three seasons on Starz — boasts, arguably, Campbell’s finest performance as Ash, which lends wonderfully to the show’s near-perfect balance of humor and horror in the vein of Evil Dead II. It also makes the actor’s retirement from the role following the series’ cancellation all the more heartbreaking, but fans agree it serves as a fun and fitting end to his story.

Until we add the upcoming horror movie Evil Dead Rise to the mix — following its release on April 21, 2023 — this is the complete guide on how to experience the Evil Dead movies (and one TV show) on streaming. Have a groovy time!