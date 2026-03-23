How Much Fake Blood Was Really Used In Ready Or Not 2? The Number Is Startling

If fans thought the original Ready or Not got messy, the recently released sequel apparently took things to a completely different level. And not just in tone or scale, but in sheer volume of fake blood. Because, according to the filmmakers, when it comes to gore, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come didn’t just raise the bar, but basically drowned the 2026 movie schedule in it. The number is honestly startling.

In a recent interview shared by Fandango (which was shared to TikTok), directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett broke down just how far they pushed the envelope for the Ready or Not follow-up. The short clip teases the bigger, bloodier sequel, but one detail immediately stood out. Per Bettinelli-Olpin:

We recently talked to our effects guys on this, and it’s 325 gallons were used in this movie, which is a lot.

For a franchise that already leaned heavily into practical effects and over-the-top violence, 325 gallons feels like insanity, in the best way possible. It’s a stat that tells you right away the sequel isn’t interested in playing anything safe. On top of that, Gillett added another detail that somehow makes it more intense:

Article continues below

What did they say, 140 in the final event alone?

To which Bettinelli-Olpin not only confirmed, but pointed out the number as part of a larger trend in their recent work. He added:

Yeah, it was a lot. And Abigail was a lot as well. It’s gone up, and we have more fun with it now because we get a little more comfortable with it. And we’re like, ‘Oh, we can get crazy. How can we blow shit up?’ No pun intended. But yeah, so on this one, it was a lot of blood.

What this means in practice, if you’re keeping track, is that nearly half of the film’s total blood usage is packed into one sequence. Whatever happens in that final stretch, it’s clearly big, chaotic, and probably impossible to look away from. The Ready or Not team knows exactly what kind of movie they made, and it sounds like they’re having a lot of fun pushing it further.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures/Pief Weyman)

The first Ready or Not film found a sweet spot between horror and dark comedy, where the gore was just as much part of the joke as it was the shock. This time around, it sounds like the directors are fully leaning into that identity, dialing everything up and delivering a new horror movie that is a must-see. Some early reactions have even suggested the sequel is better than the first, with CinemaBlend's own Dirk Libbey giving the movie a glowing five-star review. And, honestly, it’s hard not to wonder if those extra gallons of fake blood are part of the appeal.

That said, not everyone is completely sold. As with most sequels—especially in a year packed with a lot of sequels coming out—comparisons to the original are inevitable. Within some early reactions to Here I Come, it's noted that it relies on familiar beats and leans on ideas that worked the first time. That’s not exactly surprising for a follow-up built on such a specific tone.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still, the overall response has been solid. The film currently holds a 76% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences on Letterboxd have it around a 3.4 out of 5, with many landing closer to four stars. For context, the original sits at a 3.5, so the sequel is right in the same range. In other words, even if it feels familiar, it’s still landing with viewers—and if nothing else, the sheer volume of fake blood ensures it stands out.

Ready or Not 2: Here We Come is now playing in theaters, so be sure to check your local listings for showtimes.