Wednesday's Hunter Doohan Addresses Rumors About His Husband Having Beef With Jenna Ortega

Wednesday is one of the best Netflix shows to binge watch, and is one of the most popular shows in the streamer's history. Those with a Netflix subscription were recently treated to Season 2, which took years to arrive. But Wednesday fans are super passionate, and invested in the cast both on and off camera. And now actor Hunter Doohan has addressed rumors online about his husband having a feud with Jenna Ortega.

Wednesday Season 2 is finally streaming in its entirety, thanks to it being split in half. While fans are dissecting every frame of footage, the Wednesday cast has has faced some scrutiny in their personal lives as well. While appearing on the podcast I've Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario, Doohan addressed rumors that swirled after he didn't attend the Season 2 premiere. Specifically, that it was somehow related to his husband being jealous of Ortega. As he shared:

There was a rumor that my husband didn’t let me go because he is jealous of Jenna. I was like, ‘You guys. Can we be so fucking for real right now?’

He certainly didn't mince his words. F-bomb and all, it sounds like Doohan is pretty flabbergasted by the chatter that surrounding his marriage. But at least he's gotten the chance to set the record straight, and share how silly he thought this story is.

Fame can really be double-edged sword, and this seems like a prime example of the dark side to notoriety. This discourse is directly associated with Wednesday's popularity, which is extreme. Doohan offered more context for his absence from the Season 2 Part 1 premiere, saying:

I got to go to Sydney for that event for Part 2, but I couldn’t go to the London premiere. I was here [in New Zealand] shooting [a movie] and I even posted it where I was like, ‘Oh, I wish I could be there.'

This type of scheduling snafu is commonplace for the entertainment world, with actors often shooting new projects while promoting previous ones. There was a perfectly reasonable explanation for Hunter Doohan not attending the Wednesday Season 2 premiere, but that didn't stop the internet from doing its thing.

(Image credit: Bernard Walsh/Netflix)

Wednesday has helped make household name out of its young cast, which has created unique fame-related challenges for them. Jenna Ortega admits fan interactions make her nervous, and Doohan shared what it's been like from his perspective. The 31 year-old actor offered:

The Wednesday fans, every interaction I’ve had with them in real life has been so great. And online is mostly positive. But, it’s not the fans of the show — there’s honestly been these weird videos on TikTok that have spread rumors about me and Jenna and Emma [Myers] and other cast members’ personal lives are just so not true.

This sounds like a uniquely Hollywood experience, one that many of us would struggle with. While Doohan has enjoyed meeting Wednesday fans IRL, the online rumors about his personal life has been less than ideal. Although as he pointed out, he's not the only member of the cast to face this.

Wednesday is streaming in its entirety on Netflix as part of the 2025 TV schedule, and has already been renewed for Season 3. Hopefully its continued tenure on the streaming service won't result in more wild rumors about the cast's lives off camera.