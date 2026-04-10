Lee Cronin’s The Mummy Has Screened, And The First Reactions Include A Lot Of F-Bombs

When looking at this year’s lineup horror movie offerings, you’ve got some flicks like Scream 7 and Send Help, where you can expect plenty of laughs to cushion a good amount of gore. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy does not look like that kind of movie. Eight years after Charlie and Larissa Cannon’s daughter Katie went missing, she’s found alive in a sarcophagus, and as you can guess, things are not OK. First reactions have arrived, and let’s just say the F-bombs are flying freely.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is set to be released on the 2026 movie calendar on April 17, so early screenings are underway. For some like Courtney Howard, the “sick and demented” premise of what happened to the girl was still bothersome hours later. The critic calls the movie “gruesome and gnarly,” writing on X:

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy goes hard. It does not hold back. A freaky-as-fuck creepshow. Scary, scream-worthy & squirm-inducing. Natalie Grace is the MVP in a Linda Blair-inspired performance. A buffet of split diopter shots.

Critic Brandon Davis also seems to have had quite the experience when screening the upcoming horror movie, dropping an F-bomb as he says The Mummy should appeal to fans of The Conjuring. His post reads:

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Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is the most fucked up movie I’ve ever watched in a theater. Relentlessly and viciously haunting with ghoulish scares and intimately textured violence. I had to look away… many times. James Wan is on it, so Conjuring fans will love it. It’s insane.

The movie stars Jack Reynor and Laia Costa as Katie’s parents, with Natalie Grace getting lots of praise for her performance as the titular character/abducted girl. According to Bill Bria of SlashFilm, it seems like Lee Cronin’s The Mummy might have one-upped other disturbing films in the genre, and he has strong feelings about it, writing:

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is a nasty, gruesome, mean-spirited & disgusting little shit of a movie. In other words, it’s a ripper. Plays like if Cronin saw BRING HER BACK after binging THE OMEN, THE VANISHING, & BRAINDEAD and then said ‘bet.’ Bit long in the tooth, but she bites. Hard.

One scene in particular stuck out for X user anthakneee, providing a fresh dose of nightmare fuel. The movie fan posts:

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy has a scene involving nail clippers, where I genuinely had to reset in my seat. New body horror fear has been unlocked, this movie is fucked up in the best way possible.

Erik Nordgren has some great adjectives to describe the experience, saying it would fit right in with Lee Cronin’s 2023 Evil Dead offering. Nordgren says:

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is the real fuckin deal. Nasty, goopy, gory, and schlocky. Basically Lee Cronin’s Evil Dead Mummy, so if you dug his style on Rise you’ll love this take on Mummy. Laia Costa remains one of my favorite actresses and Natalie Grace steals every scene she’s in.

He isn’t the only one making the Evil Dead Rise connection, with others agreeing that if you liked that one, The Mummy should be a win as well. Aaron Neuwirth of We Live Entertainment posts:

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If you’re a fan of Lee Cronin’s Evil Dead Rise, you’ll have fun with what he’s bringing to The Mummy. Bizarre choices here and there, but the spirit of a gross monster movie involving a little girl mummy pays off well.

Chris Killian of ComicBook.com also agrees, calling this is definitely a new brand of mummy movie. The critic posts on X:

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is, without question, the most terrifying and disgusting Mummy movie you’ll ever see. Unrelenting in some ways that I can’t go into because spoilers, and it’s definitely not for everyone, but if you enjoyed Evil Dead Rise, chances are you’ll love this.

If you saw the trailer for Lee Cronin’s The Mummy and said, “Wow, that looks terribly dark and nightmarish," I’d say you were right, given the amount of F-bombs and otherwise strong first reactions from early screenings. If this reimagined version of the classic movie monster via child abduction intrigues you, be sure to check the supernatural fun out in theaters starting Friday, April 17.