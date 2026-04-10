Lee Cronin’s The Mummy Has Screened, And The First Reactions Include A Lot Of F-Bombs
This ain’t Brendan Fraser’s The Mummy.
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When looking at this year’s lineup horror movie offerings, you’ve got some flicks like Scream 7 and Send Help, where you can expect plenty of laughs to cushion a good amount of gore. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy does not look like that kind of movie. Eight years after Charlie and Larissa Cannon’s daughter Katie went missing, she’s found alive in a sarcophagus, and as you can guess, things are not OK. First reactions have arrived, and let’s just say the F-bombs are flying freely.
Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is set to be released on the 2026 movie calendar on April 17, so early screenings are underway. For some like Courtney Howard, the “sick and demented” premise of what happened to the girl was still bothersome hours later. The critic calls the movie “gruesome and gnarly,” writing on X:
Critic Brandon Davis also seems to have had quite the experience when screening the upcoming horror movie, dropping an F-bomb as he says The Mummy should appeal to fans of The Conjuring. His post reads:Article continues below
The movie stars Jack Reynor and Laia Costa as Katie’s parents, with Natalie Grace getting lots of praise for her performance as the titular character/abducted girl. According to Bill Bria of SlashFilm, it seems like Lee Cronin’s The Mummy might have one-upped other disturbing films in the genre, and he has strong feelings about it, writing:
One scene in particular stuck out for X user anthakneee, providing a fresh dose of nightmare fuel. The movie fan posts:
Erik Nordgren has some great adjectives to describe the experience, saying it would fit right in with Lee Cronin’s 2023 Evil Dead offering. Nordgren says:
He isn’t the only one making the Evil Dead Rise connection, with others agreeing that if you liked that one, The Mummy should be a win as well. Aaron Neuwirth of We Live Entertainment posts:
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Chris Killian of ComicBook.com also agrees, calling this is definitely a new brand of mummy movie. The critic posts on X:
If you saw the trailer for Lee Cronin’s The Mummy and said, “Wow, that looks terribly dark and nightmarish," I’d say you were right, given the amount of F-bombs and otherwise strong first reactions from early screenings. If this reimagined version of the classic movie monster via child abduction intrigues you, be sure to check the supernatural fun out in theaters starting Friday, April 17.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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