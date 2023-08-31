The Exorcist: Believer Moved Up Seemingly Because Of The Taylor Swift Eras Movie, And Jason Blum Has A Sassy Response

Today has been the day for Jason Blum to provide the best and sassy responses on Twitter. As news of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert movie announced the film was going to compete with The Exorcist: Believer , Blum coined what could have been a new double feature along the same lines as Barbenheimer. While that potential combo will still be possible, director David Gordon Green’s legacy-quel has now moved up on the 2023 movie release schedule . Naturally, the Blumhouse impresario had yet another quippy comment up his clever sleeve.

Earlier today, Jason Blum was all about #Exorswift when finding out that this cultural juggernaut of the moment is now heading to a theater near you. To be fair, there could be an overlap between people who are interested in drama of demonic possession and the discography of Taylor Swift . Admittedly though, that doesn't feel like an often mined market of interest.

Stranger things have certainly happened, but just in case, The Exorcist: Believer will now be debuting a week earlier, moving from October 13th to the 6th. This was announced by Jason Blum on social medial through this Taylor-centric message:

Look what you made me do.The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23#TaylorWinsAugust 31, 2023 See more

To be fair, it’s probably for the best that The Exorcist legacy-quel moves out of the way of this Eras Tour event. Even Jason Blum understands this, as he used not only Swift’s own lyrics, but also the hashtag #TaylorWins as the ultimate concession speech. Let’s be honest, with people being encouraged to basically treat the cinematic version of Taylor Swift’s latest tour as an actual concert, the distance between these two movies is an even better move.

Just picture it: moments of quiet religious terror like the stuff we’ve seen in The Exorcist: Believer’s trailer unfolding next to a rowdy pop concert experience. That could cause some unintended jump scares, which would keep the audience off guard. Ideally, that’s not how horror fans are going to want to encounter their first experience with this long-awaited continuation of a horror classic.

Though if we can circle back to the potential overlap between these markets, it might be a good idea for Jason Blum to scoop up the trademark for “Exorswift” as soon as possible. Just as Full Moon Studios is making an actual Barbenheimer film , a horror-comedy where pop fans are trying to fend off a demon accidentally summoned at a major concert event could be an idea worth exploring.

Or, if we really want to have fun, perhaps Blum can make a deal with Ms. Swift to secure some unreleased tunes to be included in M3GAN 2.0. The possibilities are endless, and even Taylor Swift would probably get a kick out of another cultural icon using her music to great effect in a horror-comedy. As we've seen earlier this year, strange combinations can lead to some pretty impressive results; and there's still time to turn into this storm.

Once again, The Exorcist: Believer will now be opening on October 6th, with Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film beginning its theatrical run on October 13th. Exorswifties, you may want to get your tickets now, as this new double feature is undoubtedly going to be as difficult to plan as Barbenheimer.