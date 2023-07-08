Experts Are Warning Against The Viral Barbie Foot Trend Taking Over TikTok
This trend comes at a cost.
Barbie has always been an adored fashion icon, setting trends that have captured our hearts and imaginations for decades. As the highly anticipated flick directed by Greta Gerwig approaches the schedule of 2023 new movie releases, a particular social media challenge inspired by a scene in the vibrant and pink-filled trailer has taken the Internet by storm. This scene showcases Margot Robbie's titular character gracefully stepping out of her heels, leaving her feet in an iconic, arched pose. Unsurprisingly, TikTok users have embraced this moment and transformed it into a challenge. But beware, because experts are now voicing their concerns regarding this growing trend
Dr. Jodi R. Schoenhaus from the Foot, Ankle, Leg Vein Center raised an important red flag regarding the viral Barbie Foot trend, urging users to proceed with caution. Via a recent statement, Dr. Schoenhaus explained the potential risks involved:
The Barbie Foot trend involves standing on tiptoes and arching the foot as if wearing high heels, emulating the iconic pose of the Barbie doll. TikTok user Shanna Scribner sparked the "#BarbieFootChallenge" with her own video, gaining over 200,000 views on the platform. However, it may initially seem like a harmless imitation inspired by a beloved toy, experts like Dr. Schoenhaus advise against excessive engagement in this trend. The human ankle is not designed to endure prolonged periods of stress in this specific position, and repeated attempts at the pose can potentially result in injuries. Dr. Schoenhaus continued to emphasize caution, stating:
Margot Robbie revealed In a viral Tiktok video and a recent interview with the Australian TV show The Project the behind-the-scenes details of the iconic foot scene, which everyone has been obsessing over. The actress disclosed that she had assistance during the shot in the form of a bar located off-camera, which she used for balance. She explained:
These revelations highlight the importance of using some form of support, similar to what the Oscar nominee utilized, for those who wish to recreate the pose. During the same interview, writer and director Greta Gerwig shared her thoughts on the scene. Gerwig turned down an early suggestion to use CGI for the feet, expressing her disapproval by saying:
Instead, the filmmaker emphasized the beauty of her lead actress' feet, which fans eagerly seem to agree with, describing them as "beautiful dancer's feet" and suggesting that Robbie should hold onto a bar, just like she did in the film.
It's important to acknowledge that not all the foot shots in the movie necessarily feature the leading lady herself. A 26-year-old woman named Emma Eastwood was employed as Margot Robbie's body double and had various tasks to fulfill. These included walking up a set of stairs while portraying discomfort in her feet and spending an hour lying face down on the ground. The use of body doubles is a common practice in Hollywood productions, and it undoubtedly provided Robbie with some relief by having Eastwood to stand in for those scenes on her behalf.
With these insights in mind, it's clear that while the I, Tonya star performed the scene herself, it's crucial for those attempting to participate in the viral challenge to consider using some form of support to ensure safety and stability.
Considering the potential risks involved, fans can choose to leave the task of embodying the beloved Mattel doll to Margot Robbie. Instead, they can sit back, relax, and fully enjoy Barbie, which features a star-studded cast, as it graces theaters and possibly captures our hearts on July 21.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing.
Most Popular
By Mike Reyes
By Adam Holmes
By Laura Hurley
By Riley Utley
By Riley Utley