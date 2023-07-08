Experts Are Warning Against The Viral Barbie Foot Trend Taking Over TikTok

Barbie has always been an adored fashion icon, setting trends that have captured our hearts and imaginations for decades. As the highly anticipated flick directed by Greta Gerwig approaches the schedule of 2023 new movie releases , a particular social media challenge inspired by a scene in the vibrant and pink-filled trailer has taken the Internet by storm. This scene showcases Margot Robbie 's titular character gracefully stepping out of her heels, leaving her feet in an iconic, arched pose. Unsurprisingly, TikTok users have embraced this moment and transformed it into a challenge. But beware, because experts are now voicing their concerns regarding this growing trend

Dr. Jodi R. Schoenhaus from the Foot, Ankle, Leg Vein Center raised an important red flag regarding the viral Barbie Foot trend, urging users to proceed with caution. Via a recent statement, Dr. Schoenhaus explained the potential risks involved:

Although the Barbie Arch makes a woman's legs appear longer and toner, it is not without risk. If someone attempts the pose once or twice, they will likely be ok and produce a great TikTok video. However, if attempting the pose and stride over long periods, there are some risks involved. The ankle is unstable, which can lead to ligament sprains and injuries, commonly seen with high heel use.

The Barbie Foot trend involves standing on tiptoes and arching the foot as if wearing high heels, emulating the iconic pose of the Barbie doll. TikTok user Shanna Scribner sparked the "#BarbieFootChallenge" with her own video, gaining over 200,000 views on the platform. However, it may initially seem like a harmless imitation inspired by a beloved toy, experts like Dr. Schoenhaus advise against excessive engagement in this trend. The human ankle is not designed to endure prolonged periods of stress in this specific position, and repeated attempts at the pose can potentially result in injuries. Dr. Schoenhaus continued to emphasize caution, stating:

Furthermore, the high-arched, tip-toe foot position places increased strain on your lower back, which can lead to muscle and spine problems. Additionally, it's crucial to consider the impact on young girls, as this pose can negatively affect their growth plates. Walking on tiptoes without the aid of heels is not sustainable. In fact, the reality is that Barbie herself actually has flat feet, just like 30% of the population. Let's keep in mind that we are not trained ballerinas en pointe and leave this fad to the movie stars who have props and multiple takes to make it look flawless.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Margot Robbie revealed In a viral Tiktok video and a recent interview with the Australian TV show The Project the behind-the-scenes details of the iconic foot scene, which everyone has been obsessing over. The actress disclosed that she had assistance during the shot in the form of a bar located off-camera, which she used for balance. She explained:

I kind of held onto a bar, so I was steady. We just put double-sided tape on the floor so my shoes would stay still.

These revelations highlight the importance of using some form of support, similar to what the Oscar nominee utilized, for those who wish to recreate the pose. During the same interview, writer and director Greta Gerwig shared her thoughts on the scene. Gerwig turned down an early suggestion to use CGI for the feet, expressing her disapproval by saying:

Oh god, no! That's terrifying! That's a nightmare.

Instead, the filmmaker emphasized the beauty of her lead actress' feet, which fans eagerly seem to agree with , describing them as "beautiful dancer's feet" and suggesting that Robbie should hold onto a bar, just like she did in the film.

It's important to acknowledge that not all the foot shots in the movie necessarily feature the leading lady herself. A 26-year-old woman named Emma Eastwood was employed as Margot Robbie's body double and had various tasks to fulfill. These included walking up a set of stairs while portraying discomfort in her feet and spending an hour lying face down on the ground. The use of body doubles is a common practice in Hollywood productions, and it undoubtedly provided Robbie with some relief by having Eastwood to stand in for those scenes on her behalf.

With these insights in mind, it's clear that while the I, Tonya star performed the scene herself, it's crucial for those attempting to participate in the viral challenge to consider using some form of support to ensure safety and stability.

Considering the potential risks involved, fans can choose to leave the task of embodying the beloved Mattel doll to Margot Robbie. Instead, they can sit back, relax, and fully enjoy Barbie, which features a star-studded cast, as it graces theaters and possibly captures our hearts on July 21.