Ezra Miller Arrest, Restraining Order Happens Weeks After Another Incident With The Justice League Actor At A Bar

Actor Ezra Miller has already had a long and successful career, appearing in major franchises like Fantastic Beasts and the DCEU. While we’re weeks away from the release of The Secrets of Dumbledore , the 29 year-old actor has been making headlines for controversy and an arrest in Hawaii. They’ve also been slapped with a restraining order, with the current controversy happening weeks after another incident on the island.

Ezra Miller was arrested on Oscars Sunday at a karaoke bar in Hawaii, after an altercation at a bar led to harassment and disorderly conduct charges. But People has acquired court records which reveal that they were also reportedly the subject of a temporary restraining order. Two residents of Hilo are alleging that Miller harassed and threatened the pair. It also alleges that the actor stole belongings like their wallet, and social security card. The document in question reads:

The respondent is famous and wealthy. This makes access to weapons much easier; as well as sending associates to harass the petitioner.

Clearly things are escalating from a legal standpoint, and Ezra Miller will likely continue making headlines until the situation in Hawaii is resolved. The couple in question reportedly bailed the Flash actor out of jail on Monday, before allowing them to stay at their home. But things have seemingly escalated further in the last few days.

The information about Ezra Miller’s drama in Hawaii continues to trickle out, and it turns out that they were reportedly involved in another conflict a few weeks back. This news comes to us from TMZ , with the outlet even having a video of the incident. Miller was reportedly kicked out of a few bars in Chinatown, and the clip shows a female employee physically pushing the actor away from the entrance. Eventually the cops were called, although the Perks of Being a Wallflower star was only issued a warning for that scuffle.

There certainly seems to be a lot happening with this situation, as Ezra Miller has reportedly been involved in a number of conflicts during his time in Hawaii. As previously mentioned, they were arrested on Sunday night outside of a karaoke bar on the island. The actor reportedly screamed obscenities at folks singing, and tried to get the microphone out of patrons’ hands. And at the same establishment, Miller also seemingly tried to procure the darts from another guest, leading to an arrest for both harassment and disorderly conduct. Add on the restraining order, and there’s a few legal balls in the air for sure.

It remains to be seen how this all shakes out, especially as Ezra Miller has a few notable movies coming to theaters. Fantastic Beasts 3 will arrive shortly, with the actor presumably not doing much press for the blockbuster. The long-awaited Flash movie is also on its way, including legends like Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton .