Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty To Burglary Charge, Could Face More Than 20 Years In Prison

Actor Ezra Miller has had quite the year. The 30 year-old actor has been involved in a number of controversies over the past few months, including a few arrests and lawsuits. And most recently Miller plead not guilty to a burglary charge, which could result in over 20 years in prison.

After scuffles and arrests in Hawaii earlier this year, Miller was charged with burglary and petit larceny in Vermont, where they own property. Per a report by the Associated Press, the Flash plead not guilty to these counts while appearing virtually in court. But if they're found guilty on both charges it could reportedly end up being a whopping 26 years in prison.

The accusations made against Ezra Miller claim that the Fantastic Beasts actor broke into the Vermont residence on May 1st, stealing a number of alcohol bottles from the private residence. Since they've been charged with petite larceny, that means the loss of goods is seemingly under $900. But the two charges can come with serious jail time, which would no doubt be a shocking turn of events in the saga of Miller's recent struggles.

The homeowner in questions claims to have known Ezra Miller for 18 years ahead of this legal scuffle and reported burglary, buying their house in the same town as the actor about a year and a half ago. Miller was reportedly charged following security footage evidence and interviewing witnesses. We'll just have to wait and see how this ultimately shakes out.

Those who are fans of Ezra Miller's career will likely wonder if this ongoing legal battle might negatively impact Andy Muschietti's Flash movie. That long-awaited project won't hit theaters until the summer, which leaves Warner Bros. time to pivot if Miller is ultimately convicted. For their part, Miller is currently seeking treatment for "complex" mental health issues, and issued an apology for their previous behavior.

The burglary charge in Vermont came after Ezra Miller had a number of scuffles with locals in Hawaii. These issues resulted in multiple arrests, viral videos of their behavior, and (dropped) restraining order. In addition to smaller these bar fights, there are also more serious allegations made against Miller by two different families. As such, there are a dizzying amount of controversies surrounding the Perks of Being a Wallflower actor. But could these recently charges end up being the reason that they're ultimately put behind bars? It remains to be seen, but the stakes certainly feel quite high.

Given all these arrests and allegations, moviegoers have definitely been wondering about Ezra Miller's career, especially their ongoing roles in both the Wizarding World and DC Extended Universe-- both of which are Warner Bros. properties. It's unclear if Fantastic Beasts 4 will even happen, but Miller's character will presumably factor into the story. Then there's The Flash, which is reportedly meant to correct the timeline of the shared universe. Miller plays multiple forms of Barry Allen throughout the movie, so their role could not be more important.

The Flash is currently expected to arrive in theaters on June 23rd. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.