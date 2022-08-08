Following Months Of Controversies, The Flash Star Ezra Miller Has Been Charged With Felony Burglary

Much of 2022 has seen The Flash actor Ezra Miller getting press not as much for their professional work, but primarily for the controversies surrounding them in their personal life. This has ranged from being arrested multiple times in Hawaii to having several protection orders issued against them, and just days ago, an extra who worked on The Stand shared how Miller allegedly disrupted production on the Stephen King miniseries. Well, we can add one more item on this unusual list, because Miller has been charged with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling.

According to a Vermont State Police report, on May 1 at around 5:55 pm ET, officers were notified of a burglary complaint at a residence on County Road in Stamford, Vermont. Officers at the scene found that several bottles of alcohol had been taken from within the residence while the homeowners weren’t around. Following an investigation that included studying surveillance videos and going over statements, police charged Ezra Miller with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling. Miller was found on August 7 at around 11:23 pm ET and was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on September 26 for arraignment on that charge.

No other details were provided about the incident, so we’ll just have to wait and see how this particular controversy with Ezra Miller shakes out. It is worth mentioning, though, that Miller caught attention in Vermont back in June for a much different reason. It was reported that Miller had been housing a mother and her three children on the actor’s Vermont farm since April. Miller reportedly met the mother during their time in Hawaii and secured a flight for her and the kids without the knowledge of the children’s father. This property allegedly has guns and loose bullets lying around, and is also home to unlicensed marijuana cultivation.

This felony burglary charge and the other controversies have arrived as the two major franchise Ezra Miller has been part of have been firmly in the public spotlight. In April, Miller reprised Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and should this franchise continue with the final two Fantastic Beasts movies, it’s hard to say if Miller will be part of them. Then there’s the DC Extended Universe, where Miller has been played Barry Allen, a.k.a. The Flash, since 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Miller’s Barry is finally set to lead his own movie next year, where they’ll be joined by folks like Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle and Kiersey Clemons.

